La Liga Soccer Livestream: How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid From Anywhere

Watch La Liga soccer within the US from $11 per 30 days

Watch La Liga fooball within the UK without cost

Atletico tackle Actual Madrid on the Estadio Civitas Metropolitano on Sunday, Sept. 29. Kickoff is about for 9 p.m. CEST native time, making it a 3 p.m. ET and 12 p.m. PT begin within the US; an 8 p.m. begin within the UK and a 5 a.m. AEST kickoff in Australia on Monday. 

Beneath, we'll define the very best dwell TV streaming companies to make use of to observe the sport because it occurs, wherever you might be on this planet.

Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher celebrating, shouting, with both hands raised in fists. Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher celebrating, shouting, with both hands raised in fists.

Conor Gallagher of Atletico de Madrid celebrates after scoring his staff’s first purpose in the course of the LaLiga EA Sports activities match between Atletico de Madrid and Valencia CF at Estadio Civitas Metropolitano on September 15, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. 

Mateo Villalba/Getty Photos

How you can watch Atletico vs. Actual Madrid within the US with out cable

This match is offered to stream within the US by way of ESPN Plus, which has dwell English and Spanish-language broadcast rights for La Liga within the States. 

James Martin/CNET

Newest Assessments DNS leaks detected, 25% velocity loss in 2024 examsCommunity 3,000 plus servers in 105 nationsJurisdiction British Virgin Islands

ExpressVPN is our present greatest VPN decide for individuals who need a dependable and protected VPN, and it really works on a wide range of gadgets. It is usually $13 a month, however in case you join an annual subscription for $100 you may get three months free and save 49%. That is the equal of $6.67 a month with code SPECIALDEAL, which must be robotically utilized.

Word that ExpressVPN gives a 30-day money-back assure.

ITV

Because the match is being broadcast on ITV4, meaning you may even have the choice of watching the sport on-line without cost by way of the community’s on-demand streaming service, ITVX (previously ITV Hub).

The service has an up to date app that is obtainable for Android and Apple cellular gadgets, in addition to an unlimited array of sensible TVs.

Premier Sports activities

A subscription to simply Premier Sports activities’ devoted La Liga channel prices £8 a month.

You can too get the channel by way of a full subscription to Premier Sports activities, providing you with entry to all the networks’ channels, which have the UK broadcast rights to Scottish Premiership matches, BKT United Rugby Championship and Investec Champions Cup rugby, plus NHL and NASCAR. 

A full Premier Sports activities subscription prices £10 per 30 days for Sky and Virgin TV clients. You can too get Premier Sports activities by Amazon Prime Video as an add-on for £15 a month. 

TSN

TSN Plus is a direct-streaming service that prices CA$8 a month and likewise gives protection of PGA Tour Dwell golf, NFL video games, F1, NASCAR and the 4 Grand Slam tennis tournaments.

BeIn Sports activities

BeIn Sports activities is offered in Australia for AU$15 a month or a yearly dedication of AU$130. 

