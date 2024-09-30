La Liga Soccer Livestream: How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid From Anywhere

Watch La Liga soccer within the US from $11 per 30 days ESPN Plus See at ESPN Watch La Liga fooball within the UK without cost ITV See at ITV

Atletico tackle Actual Madrid on the Estadio Civitas Metropolitano on Sunday, Sept. 29. Kickoff is about for 9 p.m. CEST native time, making it a 3 p.m. ET and 12 p.m. PT begin within the US; an 8 p.m. begin within the UK and a 5 a.m. AEST kickoff in Australia on Monday.

Beneath, we'll define the very best dwell TV streaming companies to make use of to observe the sport because it occurs, wherever you might be on this planet.

--> Conor Gallagher of Atletico de Madrid celebrates after scoring his staff’s first purpose in the course of the LaLiga EA Sports activities match between Atletico de Madrid and Valencia CF at Estadio Civitas Metropolitano on September 15, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. Mateo Villalba/Getty Photos

How you can watch Atletico vs. Actual Madrid within the US with out cable



This match is offered to stream within the US by way of ESPN Plus, which has dwell English and Spanish-language broadcast rights for La Liga within the States.

