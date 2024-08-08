Kristin Juszczyk Doesn’t Want to Be Known as ‘The Puffy Jacket Girl’

Kristin Juszczyk is within the midst of the largest yr of her skilled profession — however she needs you to know she’s far more than simply someone who designs jackets.

Juszczyk, who spoke completely to Us Weekly by way of her partnership with Purina, has seen her style enterprise explode due to the help of buddies like Taylor Swift, who rocked her designs final season whereas supporting boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs.

“I used to be so ready for that second,” Juszczyk, 30, mentioned of designing a customized jacket for Swift, 34, which the pop star wore to see the Chiefs play the Miami Dolphins at Arrowhead Stadium in January. “I’ve been at this for years now and it’s all I’ve ever needed. When there was lastly a highlight on it, I used to be so prepared.”

The design — of which she additionally made a model for Brittany Mahomes, the spouse of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes — earned Juszczyk a licensing cope with the NFL.

Whereas she’s actually grateful for all the eye, Juszczyk can be fascinated by displaying off the complete vary of her skills. Most just lately that concerned designing a customized outfit for LSU gymnast and social media star Livvy Dunne, which she rocked on the 2024 Summer time Olympics in Paris.

“That was a extremely enjoyable alternative for me to make one thing completely different, one thing that I’ve by no means actually made earlier than,” Juszczyk gushed of the red-white-and-blue ensemble. “It’s a very completely different fashion. I used to be actually excited for that.”

Juszczyk added, “I like pushing my talent set and making issues. I don’t wish to be often called ‘the puffy jacket woman.’ As a lot because it was unbelievable, all of the highlight I obtained, I like doing a ton of different designs, as nicely.”

Amid the flurry of commotion surrounding her recently, Juszczyk credit her husband and San Francisco 49ers star Kyle Juszczyk with being a stabilizing anchor.

“I really feel like we’re a really 50/50 couple,” Juszczyk mentioned. “When Kyle wants me to step up, I step up. And vice versa. Final season when all the things form of obtained loopy and there was numerous consideration surrounding [my designs], I didn’t have as a lot time to do issues as I usually did. Kyle was tremendous understanding.”

She continued, “We each have to individually be pleased to ensure that us to be pleased as a unit. We’ve actually lived by that. I really feel like that’s why we’ve been collectively 10 years now and are happier than ever.”

Effectively, besides when the ping pong paddles come out.

“We’re such a aggressive family. Kyle and I compete in all the things,” Juszczyk mentioned. “We simply like to compete with one another. I swear, the one time we argue is after we play ping pong collectively. That’s like the one factor that can set us up.”

That aggressive spirit turns out to be useful given the Juszczyks’ partnership with Purina’s For the Win sweepstakes, which permits canine house owners and their canine buddies to compete in a collection of challenges.

By way of August 31, canine house owners will get an opportunity to win a $10,000 grand prize and different weekly prizes, together with Walmart present playing cards and $500 value of common Beggin’ treats and Busy Bones. New challenges are launched each different Monday on Purina’s social media channels.

“It’s probably the most excellent partnership for us as a result of we’re obsessive about our canines,” Juszczyk mentioned of their two Samoyeds, Mozzarella and Pierogi. “Something we will do to advertise different canine house owners to get exterior and bond with their canines, we’re all for.”

For extra data on the Purina for the Win Challenges and Purina for the Win Sweepstakes, together with guidelines and an opportunity to win present playing cards, coupons and the grand prize, go to Purinaforthewin.com.