Kristin Cavallari’s Daughter Made Friendship Bracelet for Mark Estes

Kristin Cavallari’s boyfriend, Mark Estes, has been welcomed into the household by way of some home made jewellery.

Cavallari, 37, shared that her daughter, Saylor, made a friendship bracelet for Estes, 24.

“Saylor made this,” Cavallari wrote by way of her Instagram Story on Saturday, June 22, alongside a face holding again tears emoji.

Cavallari shared an image of Estes’ wrist, which bore a blue beaded bracelet that learn, “Kristin,” in white and black letters.

Cavallari shares Saylor, 8, in addition to sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 10, together with her ex-husband, Jay Cutler. The exes had been married for seven years earlier than they introduced their cut up in 2020, finalizing their divorce in 2022.

Cavallari has since moved on with the Montana Boyz member. After sparking courting rumors throughout a visit to Mexico, Cavallari confirmed their relationship standing in February.

“He makes me comfortable 🤍,” she wrote by way of Instagram on the time, which Estes reposted by way of his Instagram Story with two crimson coronary heart emojis.

Since debuting their romance, Cavallari has proven glimpses of Estes bonding together with her children. In March, she shared a snap of Estes strolling alongside one in every of her sons.

“It’s been superior, they’re nice children,” Estes solely informed Us Weekly in April, including that the youngsters don’t name him “Montana” as Cavallari does.

Cavallari has thought of the following steps in her relationship with Estes — which embrace having a child.

“The one factor that — I’m not actively excited about it, nevertheless it’s positively on the again of my thoughts — is, you understand, he desires to have a child,” Cavallari mentioned on an episode of her “Let’s Be Trustworthy” podcast in April. “So, you understand, I’m mulling it over.”

She added that her children assist the concept of increasing their household. “If he finally ends up actually being The One, like, I might have a child,” Cavallari mentioned of Estes. “It’s change into fairly severe, this relationship, I might say.”

Estes cosigned Cavallari’s feedback by giving the video of her podcast a “like” by way of Instagram.

When requested about her remarks on the 2024 CMT Music Awards later that month, Estes informed Leisure Tonight that the duo are “simply form of going with the circulate proper now.” He added, “However we positively have had the speak, clearly.”