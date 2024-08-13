Korean Cheerleading Drama ‘Victory’ to Get North American Release

Korean cheerleading film Victory is headed to U.S. cinemas. Forward of its upcoming South Korean launch, the movie was pre-sold by Seoul-based gross sales outfit Finecut to 815 Footage for a North American theatrical run.

Described as “an uplifting and heartwarming drama centered round a high-school dance duo,” the movie follows the cheerleaders as they encourage an underdog faculty soccer staff and the encompassing village on a distant Korean island. Directed by Park Beom-su, identified for Single in Seoul and Crimson Carpet, the movie premiered because the opening title on the latest New York Asian Movie Pageant, the place certainly one of its stars, Lee Hye-ri, was honored with the occasion’s display worldwide rising star Asia award.

Finecut additionally has inked offers for the film throughout Asia, together with to Sky Movies Leisure for Taiwan; Lumix Media for Vietnam; PT Prima Cinema Multimedia for Indonesia; Home of M for Thailand; Emphasis Video Leisure for inflight distribution; and by Westec Media Restricted for Cambodia.

Victory will open in North America on Aug. 16, shortly after its Aug. 14 bow in South Korea. Finecut says the opposite Asia launch dates might be unfold out by way of August and September.

The remainder of the solid contains: Park Se-wan (Life is Lovely) as the opposite member of the dance duo; Cho A-ram (from TV collection Thank You), as a former member of a cheerleading squad in Seoul who strikes to the village; and Lee Jung Ha (of the Disney+ hit Shifting), taking part in the function of a goalkeeper of the varsity soccer staff that at all times loses.

Produced by Korea’s Annapurna Movies, headed by Lee Anna, the producer behind field workplace hits like Sunny and Scandal Makers, Victory is offered by Mindmark, a content material IP firm owned by the Shinsegae Group. Mindmark has been concerned as a financier and Korean distributor of native titles like Courageous Citizen, Love Reset and Honey Candy. Its latest slate additionally contains Hur Jin-ho’s A Regular Household and Boss.