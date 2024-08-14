Knocked Loose Announces North American Tour

Following the discharge of their newest album You Received’t Go Earlier than You’re Supposed To, the hardcore band Knocked Free introduced plans for a headlining tour this fall, with assist from The Backyard, DRAIN and Militarie Gun on choose dates.

Produced by Dwell Nation, the 18-show tour kicks off at BankNH Pavilion in Guilford, New Hampshire, on August 14th and concludes on November eleventh at The Anthem in Washington D.C.

Moreover, Knocked Free is lined as much as carry out on the Pure Noise Data fifteenth anniversary present in Las Vegas alongside Spanish Love Songs and See You House Cowboy.

Knocked Free is vocalist Bryan Garris, guitarist Isaac Hale and Nicko Calderon, bassist Kevin Otten and drummer Kevin “Pacsun” Kaine.

Presale Tickets for Knocked Free’s tour kicked off on August thirteenth, with the overall onsale dates on August sixteenth.

Upcoming Dwell Dates

8/14 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

8/15 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Middle

8/17 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Enviornment

9/07 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

9/08 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Fashion Resorts Amphitheater

9/11 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Middle Amphitheater

9/13 – Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome

9/14 – Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome

9/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Speaking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

9/17 – Austin, TX @ Moody Middle

9/18 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

9/21 – Des Moines, IA @ Knotfest

10/05 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks

10/06 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer season Stage

10/09 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Enviornment

10/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

10/11 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater

10/13 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Middle

10/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Middle at Tech Port

10/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Leisure Middle

10/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Home of Blues %

10/21 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theater

10/24 – Wheatland, CA @ Exhausting Rock Dwell

10/26 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory Competition Grounds

10/27 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

11/01 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Financial institution Aragon Ballroom

11/03 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Outdated Nationwide Centre

11/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

11/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Dwell at 20 Monroe

11/09 – Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Oakdale

11/10 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem