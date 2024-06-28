Khloe Kardashian Debuts Brown Hair Ahead of 40th Birthday

Khloé Kardashian returned to brunette for her fortieth birthday.

Kardashian took to Snapchat to indicate off her new “chocolate” colour forward of her occasion on Wednesday, June 26. Her hair, which beforehand dyed a strawberry blonde colour, featured a lightweight brown tint with honey highlights. She parted her hair down the center and wore it straightened.

For glam, Kardashian sported winged eyeliner, lengthy lashes and lined lips. She accomplished her relaxed look with a scorching pink zip-up and diamond cross necklace.

“I coloured my hair once more,” she mentioned in a sequence of Snapchat movies. “My hair was crimson for a month or so. As a lot as I like crimson, each time you wash it, it comes out,” she mentioned, explaining her tresses had light right into a “honey” colour. “I did love the crimson, however it was an excessive amount of upkeep for me.”

Kardashian continued, sharing “platinum blonde” was simpler for her to take care of. “At all times, I coloured my hair. I like the chocolate vibes … with these lovely gold streaks,” she gushed whereas taking part in together with her strands.

Kardashian’s hair change got here at some point earlier than celebrating her fortieth birthday on Thursday, June 26. To commemorate one other journey across the solar, she took to Instagram to share moments from her birthdays by way of the years.

“Deeply Grateful For Each Second ✨🤍 I like you,” she captioned the clip. “I’m so excited and grateful for this contemporary decade and all it has in retailer!!!”

She additionally confirmed off extravagant floral preparations that had been despatched to her.

Kardashian first debuted her “strawberry shortcake” hair colour through Instagram in Might. Her mane was dyed a gentle copper colour with lowlights and styled in waist-length beachy waves.

By the years, Kardashian has experimented with a lot of totally different hairstyles together with a platinum bob, a blonde balayage, darkish brown strands and extra.