Kevin Spacey’s waterfront Baltimore condo sold at auction after foreclosure

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kevin Spacey’s $5.6 million waterfront condominium in Baltimore has been bought at public sale amid the disgraced actor’s monetary struggles following a slew of sexual misconduct allegations.

Final summer time, a London jury acquitted Spacey on sexual assault fees stemming from allegations by 4 males courting again 20 years. That was his second court docket victory since he noticed off a $40 million lawsuit in 2022 in New York introduced by “Star Trek: Discovery” actor Anthony Rapp.

However Spacey stated in an emotional interview with British broadcast host Piers Morgan final month that he was thousands and thousands of {dollars} in debt, largely due to unpaid authorized payments, and going through foreclosures on the Baltimore property.

Spacey moved to the Baltimore space when he began capturing the massively common political thriller “Home of Playing cards” there in 2012. Talking by tears in the course of the interview, Spacey stated he must return to Baltimore and put all his issues in storage. He stated he almost needed to file for chapter a pair occasions however managed to dodge it.

His luxurious condominium on Baltimore’s Interior Harbor bought at public sale Thursday morning for $3.24 million, based on the auctioneer’s web site. It sits on a floating pier and boasts six bedrooms, seven full baths, an elevator, sauna, residence theater, rooftop terrace, a number of verandas and a four-car storage.

A small group of potential consumers gathered on the steps of the downtown Baltimore Circuit Court docket constructing and made their bids, based on native media reviews. The advised opening bid was $1.5 million.

The profitable bidder was appearing as proxy for an actual property developer and native businessman whose identification hasn’t been disclosed, The Baltimore Solar reported.

Throughout tearful testimony in a London courtroom final summer time, Spacey denied the allegations in opposition to him and instructed the jury how they’d destroyed his appearing profession because the #MeToo motion gained momentum within the U.S.