Kevin Spacey Doc Among 2024 British Documentary Awards Shortlist

The Grierson Belief has introduced the shortlist for the 2024 British Documentary Awards, with the BBC coming high at 28 entries.

Channel 4 follows carefully behind with 23, Netflix with 17, Sky Documentaries with eight, and Nationwide Geographic with 4. The shortlist spans 15 program and presenter classes to replicate the perfect documentary singles and sequence launched throughout broadcasters, streamers, and on-line, in addition to theatrical releases.

This 12 months’s awards features a new class titled greatest widespread tradition documentary, open to single documentaries or an episode from a strand or sequence that depicts individuals, occasions, actions or traits which have had a significant affect on popular culture lately. Shortlisted entries on this class cowl a hoax paedophile scare created by web customers, one of many U.Ok.’s most distinguished efficiency poets, and an investigation into allegations of abuse towards Kevin Spacey.

The Arts class options a number of movies about style business icons reminiscent of Coco Chanel and John Galliano, plus the primary black supermodel, alongside the lifetime of photographer Dan Winters and the genius of Shakespeare. Music is represented via movies and sequence overlaying Disco, Ok-Pop, and composing a up to date American Symphony.

The Historical past and Science classes cowl modern topics from the U.Ok. and internationally together with the Area Shuttle catastrophe, the rise of the far proper, the miner’s strike, and former Tory Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“This 12 months’s shortlist highlights the ability of documentaries to inform new tales that minimize via in a sea of content material that’s consistently preventing for our consideration,” stated Chair of The Grierson Belief, Lorraine Heggessey. “These movies actually join with audiences, uncovering characters and views which have beforehand been unseen. Now we have been so impressed by the breadth and vary of entries which reveal that – regardless of the very troublesome present local weather – our business stays dedicated to figuring out new expertise and exploring urgent points reminiscent of psychological well being, sexuality, gender, and incapacity, all via best-in-class filmmaking.”

The shortlisted movies will now go on to be judged by class juries who will resolve the 4 nominations and winner in every. The awards ceremony takes place Nov. 6 at iconic music arts venue, Roundhouse, in London.

The Grierson Belief’s British Documentary Awards’s headline sponsor is All3Media. Class sponsors embody BBC, Channel 4, ENVY, Fulwell 73, Netflix, Sky Documentaries, Broadcast Sport and Televisual, in addition to supporters the British Council, Image Store and Satusfaction.

See the total shortlist beneath.

ENVY Greatest Single Documentary – Home

Accused: The Hampstead Paedophile Hoax, Story Movies, All3Media Worldwide – Channel 4

Ellie Simmonds: Discovering My Secret Household, Flicker Productions – ITV

Pressured Out: Their Combat for Pleasure, Dragonfly Movie and Tv Productions Ltd – Sky Documentaries

Hatton, Noah Media Group – Sky Documentaries

Me and the Voice in My Head, Hungry Bear Media Ltd – Channel 4

Otto Baxter: Not a F***ing Horror Story, Story Movies, Archface Movies – Sky Documentaries

Ronnie O’Sullivan: The Fringe of Every thing, Studio 99 – Prime Video

Wham!, A Netflix Documentary, Ventureland, Ardour Footage, Library Movies, Nemperor Manufacturing – Netflix

Greatest Single Documentary – Worldwide

One other Physique, WILLA, Remarkably Calm, Murmuration, Affect Companions – BBC

My Identify is Blissful, October Movies, Purple Zed Movies, Horovel Movies – Channel 4

Summer time Qamp, Vibrant West Leisure, Hi there Pal, Cineflix Productions – Human Rights Watch Movie Pageant

Inform Them You Love Me, Mindhouse Productions – Sky Documentaries

To Kill a Tiger, Discover Footage Inc. and The Nationwide Movie Board of Canada – Netflix

Storyville – Complete Belief Surveillance State, Witfilm and Interactive Media Basis, B8, ZDF, Arte, NTR – BBC

Ukraine: Enemy within the Woods, Hoyo Movies Ltd – BBC

Whereas We Watched, BritDoc Movies, LONO, MetFilm – Theatrical launch

Televisual Greatest Present Affairs Documentary

20 Days in Mariupol, FRONTLINE, PBS and The Related Press – Theatrical launch

Bobi Wine: The Individuals’s President, Southern Movies, Ventureland, Nationwide Geographic Documentary Movies – Nationwide Geographic

Disciples: The Cult of TB Joshua, BBC Africa Eye in co-production with Open Democracy – BBC

Evacuation – We Simply Left Them, Wonderhood Studios – Channel 4

Putin vs The West: At Struggle – Invasion, Brook Lapping Productions – BBC

Dispatches – Russell Model: In Plain Sight, Hardcash Productions, Channel 4 Investigation Unit – Channel 4

The Different Struggle, BBC Present Affairs – BBC

You Are Not Alone: Combating the Wolf Pack, Lucernam Movies – Netflix

Greatest Arts Documentary

Area – Coco Chanel Unbuttoned, whynow Studios – BBC

Donyale Luna: Supermodel, Lightbox, Jeff Friday Media, The American Black Movie Pageant – Sky Documentaries

Excessive & Low – John Galliano, KGB Movies – Theatrical launch

Madu, Disney Branded Tv and Looking Lane Movies – Disney+

Photographer – Dan Winters: Life is As soon as. Eternally, Little Monster Movies, Nationwide Geographic – Nationwide Geographic

Shakespeare: Rise of a Genius, Episode 1, 72 Movies – BBC

Squaring The Circle: The Story of Hipgnosis, Raindog Movies Ltd – Theatrical launch

Yellow Door: ’90s Lo-fi Movie Membership, Broccoli Footage Co. Ltd – Netflix

Sky Documentaries Greatest Music Documentary

American Symphony, Greater Floor, Mercury Studios, Our Time Tasks – Netflix

BBC Eye Investigations – Burning Solar: Exposing the Secret Ok-Pop Chat Teams, BBC Eye – BBC

Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution – Rock the Boat, BBC Studios, BBC/PBS co-production – BBC

Don’t Ever Cease, Stressed Movies – Doc’n Roll Pageant

Louis Theroux Interviews – Pete Doherty, Mindhouse Productions – BBC

Milli Vanilli, Hold On Operating Footage, Fulwell 73 – Paramount+

The Biggest Night time in Pop, A Netflix Documentary, MRC Movie, Dorothy St Footage Manufacturing in affiliation with Makemake Leisure – Netflix

Wham!, A Netflix Documentary, Ventureland, Ardour Footage, Library Movies, Nemperor Manufacturing – Netflix

Broadcast Sport Greatest Sports activities Documentary

Amputating Alice, Noah Media Group – Channel 4

Copa 71, New Black Movies – Theatrical launch

Hatton, Noah Media Group – Sky Documentaries

Mark Cavendish: By no means Sufficient, A Netflix Documentary, Pitch Productions Movie – Netflix

Mighty Penguins, Meadowlark, Firelight, Fever – Theatrical launch

One Night time in Millstreet, Fastnet Movies, Proposition Movies – Theatrical launch

Ronnie O’Sullivan: The Fringe of Every thing, Studio 99 – Prime Video

The Deepest Breath, An A24, Motive Movies and Ventureland Manufacturing – Netflix

Greatest Historical past Documentary

Defiance: Combating the Far Proper – Episode 1, Rogan Productions and GroupM Movement Leisure in affiliation with Left Handed Movies – Channel 4

Eldorado: Every thing the Nazis Hate, A Netflix Documentary, Thursday Firm Manufacturing – Netflix

JFK: One Day in America – Assassination, 72 Movies – Nationwide Geographic

Miners’ Strike: A Frontline Story, The Backyard – BBC

Stamped from the Starting, A Netflix Documentary, One Story Up Manufacturing – Netflix

The Rise and Fall of Boris Johnson – Episode 1, 72 Movies – Channel 4

The Area Shuttle That Fell to Earth – Episode 1, Mindhouse Productions – BBC

Union with David Olusoga – Union and Disunion, Wall to Wall Media, Uplands Tv – BBC

Greatest Science Documentary

Higher Off Useless?, Burning Vibrant Productions – BBC

Earth – Human, BBC Studios – BBC

Evolution Earth – Islands, Produced by Ardour Planet in affiliation with PBS and Arte France for Love Nature – Sky Nature

Me and the Voice in My Head, Hungry Bear Media Ltd – Channel 4

Secrets and techniques of the Neanderthals, A Netflix Documentary with BBC Studios Manufacturing – Netflix

Publicity – The Clinic, Rogan Scotland – ITV

The Jennings vs Alzheimer’s, Expectation Leisure – BBC

The Area Shuttle That Fell to Earth – Episode 1, Mindhouse Productions – BBC

Greatest Pure Historical past or Environmental Documentary

BBC Eye Investigations – Breathless, BBC Information Eye Investigations – BBC

Residing with Leopards, A Netflix Documentary, Wild Area Manufacturing in affiliation with Pure Historical past Movie Unit Botswana and Freeborne Media – Netflix

Planet Earth III – Heroes, BBC Studios Pure Historical past Unit, co-produced by BBC America, ZDF, FTV and The Open College – BBC

Silverback, An Off the Fence Manufacturing for BBC in co manufacturing with France Télévisions in affiliation with Featuristic Movies – BBC

The Nice Rhino Theft – Useless or Alive, BBC Studios – Sky Documentaries

Tiger, Wildstar Movies – Disney+

Tigers on the Rise, Wildstar Movies – Disney+

Wilding, A Ardour Planet and HHMI Tangled Financial institution Studios Manufacturing – Theatrical launch Channel 4

Greatest In style Tradition Documentary

Accused: The Hampstead Paedophile Hoax, Story Movies – Channel 4

Area – Being Kae Tempest, Bohemia Movies and The Open College – BBC

Large Zuu Goes to Mecca, Acme TV – BBC

Milli Vanilli, Hold On Operating Footage, Fulwell 73 Productions – Paramount+

Miriam: Loss of life of a Actuality Star – The Reality, Expectation Factual – Channel 4

Spacey Unmasked – Episode 1, Roast Beef Productions in affiliation with All3Media Worldwide – Channel 4

The Rise and Fall of Boris Johnson – Episode 1, 72 Movies – Channel 4

The Sidemen Story, Pangaea – Netflix

Netflix Greatest Documentary Collection

American Nightmare, RAW – Netflix

Chilly Case Investigators: Fixing Britain’s Intercourse Crimes, Brinkworth Productions – BBC

Evacuation, Wonderhood Studios – Channel 4

Imposter: The Man Who Got here Again from the Useless, 5 Mile Movies – Channel 4

Lockerbie, Mindhouse Productions – Sky Documentaries

Miners’ Strike 1984: The Battle for Britain, Swan Movies – Channel 4

The Push: Homicide on the Cliff, Candour Productions – Channel 4

To Catch a Copper, Story Movies – Channel 4

Greatest Cinema Documentary

20 Days in Mariupol, FRONTLINE, PBS and The Related Press – Theatrical launch

American Symphony, Greater Floor, Mercury Studios, Our Time Tasks – Netflix

Bobi Wine: The Individuals’s President, Southern Movies, Ventureland, Nationwide Geographic Documentary Movies – Nationwide Geographic

Kokomo Metropolis, Sofa Potato Firm, Madison Sq. Movies – Theatrical launch

Queendom, Sundance Institute, Doc Society, Inmaat Productions, Vancouver Movie Faculty – Theatrical launch

The Deepest Breath, An A24, Motive Movies and Ventureland Manufacturing – Netflix

The Everlasting Reminiscence, Fabula – Theatrical launch

Your Fats Pal, Glimmer Movies – Theatrical launch

All3Media Greatest Pupil Documentary

Past These Partitions, Nationwide Movie and Tv Faculty – College/school screening

Burnt Nation, Nationwide Movie and Tv Faculty – College/school screening

Hungry for Freedom, Nationwide Movie and Tv Faculty – College/school screening

Mail Order Queens, Nationwide Movie and Tv Faculty – College/school screening

Milk, Nationwide Movie and Tv Faculty – College/school screening

Sahan Shakti: Fortitude, College of Manchester – College/school screening

The Story of Kween Deekayy, Goldsmiths College – College/school screening

The Waiter, the Scientist and Jenny, Nationwide Movie and Tv Faculty – College/school screening

Fulwell 73 Greatest Documentary Quick

Large Strikes, Bridging the Hole: Outsiders – Edinburgh Worldwide Movie Pageant

Black Stroke, BPCS Movies Restricted – Netflix Nonetheless Watching YouTube Channel

BBC Information Eye Investigations – Gaza 101: Emergency Rescue, BBC Information Arabic – BBC

Iranian Yellow Pages, Snow Movies, WDM Leisure – Netflix Nonetheless Watching YouTube Channel

My Blonde GF, Tyke Movies Ltd, in affiliation with 16 Productions Ltd – theguardian.com

Puffling, Beehive Movies Ltd – The New Yorker, Emergence Journal

Ted & Noel, Happenstance Movies – Channel 4

The Winterkeeper, Guardian Documentaries – theguardian.com

Greatest Documentary Presenter

ELLIE SIMMONDS for Ellie Simmonds: Discovering My Secret Household, Flicker Productions – ITV

JOE TRACINI for Me and the Voice in My Head, Hungry Bear Media Ltd – Channel 4

NADIFA MOHAMED for Britain’s Human Zoos, Purple Bicycle with Milk & Honey – Channel 4

OOBAH BUTLER for The Nice Amazon Heist, Zandland – Channel 4

RHOD GILBERT for Rhod Gilbert: A Ache within the Neck, Kailash Movies, Llanbobl Imaginative and prescient – Channel 4

ROSE AYLING-ELLIS for Rose Ayling-Ellis: Indicators for Change, Rogan Productions – BBC

STACEY DOOLEY for DNA Household Secrets and techniques – Episode 1, Minnow Movies – BBC

ZUHAIR ‘BIG ZUU’ HASSAN for Large Zuu Goes to Mecca, Acme TV – BBC