Kentucky sheriff charged in fatal courthouse shooting of judge stuns community

A small jap Kentucky group is reeling and looking for solutions after a Letcher County sheriff was arrested and charged with homicide within the deadly taking pictures of Choose Kevin Mullins in his district workplace Thursday afternoon.

Matt Butler, commonwealth legal professional for Letcher County, mentioned the group “is totally devastated” and requested for prayers for the choose’s household.

“In the event you knew Letcher County, you’ll know that households keep tightly related always and pull much more tightly throughout instances of unspeakable tragedy like right this moment,” he mentioned in an announcement late Thursday. “I do know personally that the definition of household can prolong past organic relation and I urge everybody to keep in mind that our group is a secure and welcoming place.”

District Choose Kevin Mullins. Kentucky Court docket of Justice through AP

Butler mentioned his kids and Mullins’ kids are first cousins “however act like siblings.” He mentioned his kids “have cried and cried and begged to see their uncle.”

The taking pictures occurred shortly earlier than 3 p.m. on the Letcher County courthouse in Whitesburg, about 217 miles southeast of Louisville. Letcher County Sheriff Shawn M. Stines, a two-term sheriff, was arrested and charged with one depend of homicide, Kentucky State Police Trooper Matt Gayheart mentioned.

A motive stays unclear, however Gayheart mentioned preliminary info signifies that Stines “fatally shot Mullins following an argument contained in the courthouse.”

Mullins, 54, was shot a number of instances and died on the scene. Stines, 43, surrendered to authorities on the courthouse.

Different individuals have been contained in the constructing, however nobody else was within the choose’s chambers.

Letcher County Sheriff Mickey Stines. Letcher County through WLEX

Kentucky Supreme Court docket Chief Justice Laurance B. VanMeter mentioned he was “shocked” and the “court docket system is shaken by this information.”

“My prayers are along with his household and the Letcher County group as they attempt to course of and mourn this tragic loss. I ask for respect and privateness on their behalf,” he mentioned in an announcement.

Within the wake of the taking pictures, circuit and district courts in addition to the workplace of the circuit court docket clerk are closed “till court docket operations may be resumed,” Kentucky Courts mentioned.

The case might be dealt with by Kentucky Legal professional Basic Russell Coleman and the commonwealth’s legal professional for the twenty seventh Judicial Circuit Jackie Steele. Butler mentioned in his assertion that he had recused himself and his workplace from the case due to his familial relationship with Mullins.