Kelly Bensimon Says Scott Litner Not Signing Prenup Was a ‘Big Deal’ 

It was an enormous subject for Kelly Bensimon when former fiancé Scott Litner didn’t comply with signal a prenuptial settlement earlier than their deliberate wedding ceremony day.

“I’m clearly extraordinarily upset, but it surely’s not one thing that simply occurred. That is one thing that was increase over time and the prenup was a giant deal for me,” Bensimon, 56, instructed the Day by day Mail on July 13. “It’s like while you’re a single father or mother, whether or not you may have 1000’s in your account or you may have a 100 million in your account, ladies are going to wish to guard themselves, and I’m simply not going to take a danger.”

Kelly was beforehand married to trend photographer Gilles Bensimon, with whom she shares daughters Sea, 26, and Teddy, 23a, for practically a decade earlier than their divorce in 2007. Kelly later moved on with Litner, getting engaged in 2023. The Actual Housewives of New York Metropolis alum known as off their June nuptials 4 days earlier than the scheduled ceremony.

In keeping with Kelly, selecting to stroll away from Litner has “opened a number of doorways” for her personally.

“It’s about having private respect and worth, which I’ve. I’m elevating two ladies, who’re actually essential to me,” she instructed the Day by day Mail. “However the prenup is actually essential as a result of it talks about extra than simply your individual private worth.”

Kelly continued, “I assume the most important takeaway from that is nearly defending myself and my mates and being a strong feminine that individuals can come to. I’ve had so many individuals attain out to me and say, ‘This occurred to me.’ I simply have a lot empathy for them, and I attempt to be a strong sounding board for them.”

Chatting with others who’ve been by comparable conditions has been “actually useful” to Kelly.

“Everybody talks about steadiness. Stability is actually essential,” she stated. “You must work onerous, play onerous, love onerous and nurture onerous.”

Kelly is presently single and plans to take these classes into future relationships.

“I’m not going to let my ladies do it and I’m not going to do it,” Kelly confused to the outlet, noting it might be a “drawback” to marry with out a prenup in place. “Each state has a distinct regulation [and] the regulation doesn’t care if he cherished you a lot.”

After the breakup final month, Kelly mirrored on her “disappointment” in an unique assertion to Us Weekly.

“I haven’t come this far in enterprise and life to begin making poor choices due to a person,” she instructed Us in June. “He of all individuals ought to have understood the necessity to defend one another earlier than we tied the knot. I’m actually shocked he refused a prenup.”

Litner by no means publicly addressed any of Kelly’s claims.