Katie Moon earns silver medal in pole vault at Paris Olympics – Morning Journal

Katie Moon is bringing residence one other Olympic medal.

The Olmsted Falls native got here simply in need of repeating her title in pole vault, ending second with a bounce of 4.85 meters (15 ft, 11 inches) to earn the silver medal on Aug. 7 on the 2024 Paris Olympic Video games.

Moon fell to Australia’s Nina Kennedy along with her vault of 4.90 meters (16 ft, 3/4 inches). Canada’s Alysha Newman additionally cleared 4.85 however settled for bronze.

Kennedy’s top of 4.90 was Moon’s successful top in Tokyo in 2021, and the peak that each cleared final yr in Turkey to share the 2023 world championship. All the way down to her remaining try, Moon cleared 4.85 to leap as much as second.

A complete of 19 athletes certified for the finals, and Moon was prepared for the problem. Beginning at 4.40 meters, Moon cleared the primary 4 heights as solely 5 rivals bought over 4.80.

Moon missed her first bounce at 4.90, however Switzerland’s Angelica Moser was eradicated, thus clinching a medal. Moon determined to move on the peak, and Newman bowed out afterward. As much as 4.95, she missed each makes an attempt, giving the crown to Kennedy.

To qualify for the finals, Moon was one among 10 people to clear 4.55 on Aug. 5.

For the reason that inception of girls’s pole vault on the Olympics in 2000, Moon is one among six people to win the gold medal. She turned the third American to win the gold in 2021, and she or he’s now the fourth athlete to win a number of Olympic medals within the occasion.

Moon’s prep for this yr’s Olympics included a visit again to Olmsted Falls in June to carry the Katie Moon Pole Vault Basic. Again in her hometown, she cleared 4.73 to earn the victory in opposition to a subject that wound up being a few of her steepest competitors at america Olympic Trials. One other competitor, Canada’s Anicka Newell, certified for the Olympics however didn’t advance to the finals.

