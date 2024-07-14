Kate, Princess of Wales, is at Wimbledon in a rare public appearance since revealing she has cancer

LONDON (AP) — The Princess of Wales arrived at the All England Membership on Sunday for the Wimbledon males’s closing, solely her second public look since saying she was recognized with most cancers.

Kate, spouse of inheritor to the throne Prince William, was greeted by a standing ovation from the Centre Court docket crowd as she took her seat within the Royal Field earlier than the beginning of the championship match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

She and her 9-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, acquired to the positioning of the grass-court Grand Slam match in southwest London in a motorcade a couple of half-hour earlier than the ultimate was scheduled to start. They went to a terrace on the membership that’s related to the principle stadium by a pedestrian walkway and greeted a number of folks, together with 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu and different younger British tennis gamers.

Kate was sporting a purple costume — considered one of Wimbledon’s official colours.

She was joined within the entrance row of the Royal Field by her sister Pippa Matthews. Two rows behind them had been actors Tom Cruise and Benedict Cumberbatch, whereas plenty of former Wimbledon champions had been additionally readily available — together with Rod Laver, Andre Agassi and Stefan Edberg.

Since 2016, the princess has been the patron of the All England Membership, which hosts Wimbledon every year. Her ceremonial duties embody handing out the winner’s trophies after the singles finals, though she was not readily available Saturday when Barbora Krejcikova defeated Jasmine Paolini for the ladies’s title.

Kate revealed in March that she has most cancers and was present process chemotherapy. Her lone public look since then was attending final month’s birthday parade for King Charles III. Earlier than that occasion, she launched an announcement saying she was “making good progress” however nonetheless had “good days and unhealthy days.”

Prince William has been an everyday at Wimbledon finals however was not going to be there Sunday. As a substitute, he deliberate to go watch England face Spain within the closing of the lads’s soccer European Championship in Germany. He’s the president of the English Soccer Affiliation.

Queen Camilla, spouse of King Charles III, visited Wimbledon on Wednesday.

___

AP tennis: