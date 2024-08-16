Karol G Playable Concert Coming to Fortnite Festival Season 5

Players rejoice! Karol G is bringing the rhythm to Fortnite Competition season 5, set to run from Aug. 16 to Nov. 2.

The one-of-a-kind playable live performance Karol G MSB Fortnite, created by Magnopus, is a five-part visible journey by the Colombian artist’s life and music profession, accessible from 3 p.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 23 till midnight on Aug. 26. The setlist accessible to play within the recreation are “Oki Doki,” “Provenza (Remix),” “Cairo” and the Peso Pluma-assisted “QLONA.”

The “Bichota” singer first teased the Fortnite collaboration on her Instagram story on Wednesday (Aug. 14). “That is so superb!!! One thing unimaginable is coming with Fortnite Competition,” she wrote within the preview.

Discover Discover See newest movies, charts and information See newest movies, charts and information

“This season’s Premium Reward Observe (accessible to buy for 1,800 V-Bucks) lets followers unlock Karol G-themed objects together with the Bichota Season Karol G Outfit, the Bichota Mic, and the Bichota 6-String Guitar,” notes the official Fortnite publish. “When it comes to gameplay, followers can gather EmPower-Ups within the music expertise to blast away unfavourable vitality and unfold constructive vibes on this neon-drenched social gathering.”

These enthusiastic about catching the Karol G MSB Fortnite can obtain Fortnite without cost on PlayStation, Xbox, Swap, Android and PC. Followers can even entry Fortnite on accessible cloud-based streaming companies right here. As soon as the sport is launched, choose the corresponding tile in Fortnite’s menu.

Karol G is the second Colombian artist to crew up with Fortnite. In 2020, J Balvin headlined Fortnite‘s annual, game-wide “Fortnitemares” occasion on Halloween. The occasion included new gameplay, challenges, in-game rewards and extra, culminating with Balvin’s set in the course of the “Afterlife Occasion” that occurred inside Occasion Royale, the weapons-free mode that Fortnite launched to host entertainment-related occasions.