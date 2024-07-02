Karen Read investigator who sent vulgar texts about her case relieved of duty after mistrial

The Massachusetts state trooper accused of manipulating proof within the case of Boston officer John O’Keefe’s loss of life and sending vulgar texts about Karen Learn, O’Keefe’s girlfriend and the prime suspect in his loss of life, was relieved of responsibility Monday after a choose declared a mistrial within the case.

Colonel John E. Mawn, Jr. stated in an announcement late Monday that Massachusetts State Police “took rapid motion to alleviate” Trooper Michael Proctor.

State police had opened an inner affairs investigation into Proctor, the lead investigator within the loss of life of O’Keefe, after Learn’s protection group alleged at her trial that he did not correctly examine the Jan. 29, 2022 loss of life, manipulated proof and made derogatory feedback about Learn, who was accused of backing her SUV into her police officer boyfriend and leaving him to die outdoors.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor, proper, takes the stand to testify, on June 10, in Norfolk Tremendous Courtroom, in Dedham, Mass., throughout the trial for Karen Learn. Kayla Bartkowski / The Boston Globe through AP, Pool

“Our focus stays on delivering the best stage of police providers with professionalism and integrity. The Division has relieved Trooper Proctor of responsibility efficient instantly,” Mawn stated in an announcement, noting that the inner affairs investigation continues.

Proctor may also be transferred out of the detective unit assigned to the Norfolk County District Legal professional’s Workplace efficient Sunday, the colonel stated.

Mawn additionally supplied condolences to O’Keefe’s household.

“We can not think about the best way through which this end result has heightened the O’Keefe household’s immeasurable grief, heartache, and sense of loss,” he stated. “John lived a lifetime of honorable service — each to the Metropolis of Boston and the youngsters entrusted to his care after the sudden loss of life of his sister and brother-in-law. We’ll keep in mind him.”

O’Keefe, 46, was discovered unresponsive outdoors the house of one other Boston officer, Brian Albert, who was having a gathering in Canton, a Boston suburb. He was later pronounced lifeless, and a medical expert attributed his loss of life to blunt pressure trauma to the top and hypothermia.

Karen Learn at Norfolk Superior Courtroom in Dedham, Mass., on June 28. Charles Krupa / Pool through AP

Prosecutors argued that O’Keefe and Learn, an fairness analyst at Constancy Investments, had a tumultuous relationship that culminated together with her backing her Lexus SUV into him and leaving him for lifeless. She was charged with second-degree homicide, vehicular manslaughter and different crimes.

Learn’s attorneys, nevertheless, stated that O’Keefe appeared to have been ambushed, overwhelmed, and bitten by a canine at an afterparty on the house. He was then left outdoors, the protection stated, alleging that Learn was framed for a homicide she didn’t commit.

Her attorneys additionally stated Proctor’s investigation was biased and accused him of failing to pursue different potential suspects and never disclosing his relationships with the Albert household. Proctor’s sister was shut mates with Albert’s sister-in-law, and he labored on a chilly case and was mates with Albert’s brother, Learn’s protection group stated.

Proctor testified that he referred to Learn utilizing derogatory language in textual content messages with different troopers.

In a single message, Proctor used an offensive time period for developmentally disabled folks whereas describing Learn and advised different troopers that he hadn’t discovered any nude images of Learn whereas looking her cellular phone. He additionally acknowledged sending a textual content to his sister days after O’Keefe’s loss of life saying he hoped Learn took her personal life.

Proctor advised the courtroom that his feedback “dehumanized” Learn and have been unprofessional, however didn’t compromise the integrity of the investigation.

Learn’s attorneys, David Yannetti and Alan Jackson, launched a joint assertion after Proctor was relieved of responsibility, saying “conduct has penalties.”

“DA (Michael) Morrissey backed this misogynist corrupt cop, and a pair of hours after he introduced he’ll pursue a second trial towards an harmless lady Karen Learn, The Massachusetts State Police introduced that Michael Proctor the lead investigator for the Commonwealth has been relieved of responsibility ‘due to severe misconduct that emerged in testimony on the trial,” they stated in an announcement to NBC Boston. “We sit up for one other alternative to disclose the reality about this unjust prosecution. Good Luck.”