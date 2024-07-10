Kamala Horris Price Soars 50% As Joe Biden Meme Coins Tumble, And Experts Say This GameFi Token Is Among The Best Crypto Presales To Buy Now

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Kamala Horris worth soared 50% up to now 24 hours to commerce for $0.1460 as of 08:10 a.m. EST.

The surge within the KAMA worth got here regardless of carnage within the PolitiFi token area as hypothesis that President Joe Biden could not safe the Democratic Celebration nomination in August weighs closely on political meme cash.

The sector’s market capitalization nosedived greater than 20% to $765 million, in line with CoinGecko.

The surge within the KAMA worth got here amid studies that Kamala Harris is forward of Biden in prediction markets for Democratic nominee.

In line with Polymarket odds, Kamala Harris is now the favourite to win the Democratic Nomination.

Kamala Horris Worth Prediction

The Kamala Horris worth is buying and selling with a bullish bias, scaling a restoration rally on the 15-minute timeframe. Nevertheless, it stays within the thicket, buying and selling under the foothold of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement degree of $0.1488.

Trying on the technical indicators, the bulls are placing up a struggle however the bears proceed to carry fort. To start out with, the Relative Energy Index (RSI) is borderline subdued, holding slightly below the imply degree of fifty. In the identical means, the Shifting Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) is in unfavorable territory, portraying a bearish image within the KAMA market.

Until the bulls improve their shopping for momentum, the Kamala Horris worth may slide decrease to check the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement degree of $0.1420. In a dire case, a leg decrease may see the PolitiFi token take a look at the underside of the market vary at $0.1333.

GeckoTerminal: KAMA/USD 15-min chart

Nevertheless, if bullish momentum will increase, the Kamala Horris worth may push north into the Fibonacci Golden Zone. A secure candlestick shut above the 50% Fibonacci placeholder of $0.1536 on the 15-minute timeframe can be a great signal. Nonetheless, the extra splendid entry for merchants trying to lengthy KAMA can be above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement degree of $0.1584.

A secure flip of the aforementioned resistance right into a assist flooring would vindicate KAMA from bearish palms. This might set the tempo for an extra north. In a extremely bullish case, the Kamala Horris worth may shatter previous the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement degree of $0.1643, paving the way in which for a continuation of the uptrend.

Notably, regardless of the bearishness on the technical indicators, the MACD teases with a pending purchase sign. This will likely be executed if the MACD manages to flip above the sign line, and confirmed by teh RSI transferring above the 50 threshold.

