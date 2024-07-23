Kamala Harris wins enough support to clinch Democratic nomination

Kamala Harris: From prosecutor to attainable president… in 100 seconds

Vice-President Kamala Harris has secured the help of a majority of Democratic delegates to develop into the social gathering’s nominee for president.

A survey by the Related Press on Monday night mentioned she had obtained the endorsement of greater than the 1,976 delegates wanted to win the nomination within the first spherical of voting.

Meaning Ms Harris is on track to be topped the social gathering’s normal bearer and tackle Republican Donald Trump in November’s presidential election.

It turns into official when social gathering delegates maintain a roll name vote forward of subsequent month’s Democratic Nationwide Conference (DNC) in Chicago.

Delegates are people who find themselves chosen to signify their electoral space. Their pledges of help are non-binding till the vote however unlikely to alter.

No-one has publicly stepped ahead to problem Ms Harris since President Joe Biden left the race on Sunday.

He discovered himself beneath mounting stress from senior members of his social gathering following his stumbling debate efficiency in opposition to Trump.

If the whole holds between now and when delegates solid their votes, scheduled to happen from 1-7 August, Ms Harris would formally clinch the social gathering’s nomination.