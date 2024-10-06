Kamala Harris Guesting on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Oct. 8

Vice President Kamala Harris is including a second CBS look to her schedule subsequent week.

Harris will likely be a visitor on The Late Present With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, the community and marketing campaign introduced. The present will likely be her first late-night interview since turning into the Democratic Social gathering’s nominee for president and her seventh look on The Late Present total. She was final a visitor on the present in March 2023.

The Late Present look will come a day after a 60 Minutes interview with Harris airs, additionally on CBS. The election particular additionally prolonged an invite to Republican nominee Donald Trump, who initially agreed to the interview however then backed out. Scott Pelley, who was slated to interview Trump, will tackle Trump’s absence on the printed; Invoice Whitaker will interview Harris. (The 60 Minutes particular is airing Monday, because the present is pre-empted from its common Sunday spot by an American Music Awards fiftieth anniversary particular.)

Harris’ operating mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, can also be hitting the late-night circuit within the coming week. He’ll be a visitor on Jimmy Kimmel Stay! Monday evening on ABC, his first-ever look on a community late-night present. Walz will even participate within the 60 Minutes particular on Monday.