Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey’s Relationship Timeline: Photos

Kaley Cuoco moved on with Tom Pelphrey lower than one yr after she filed for divorce from equestrian Karl Cook dinner.

“Life currently,” the actress captioned an Instagram gallery in Could 2022, sharing a number of selfies with Pelphrey. “The solar breaks via the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and coronary heart, rays of yellow to interrupt the gray.”

Pelphrey, for his half, shared their Instagram debut through his account as effectively, writing: “Nothing can prevent. And also you stand within the moonlight and a sweetness comes off the highest of the timber, and the fence across the yard seals you off from the darkish and you’ll’t breathe. It’s all so acquainted and attainable. It’s too easy that there’s this a lot good on the earth and also you don’t know how you can have it.”

Earlier than she started courting Pelphrey, Cuoco introduced her separation from Cook dinner in September 2021 after three years of marriage. She was beforehand married to Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.

In April 2022, Cuoco instructed Glamour that she wasn’t curious about getting married once more after two divorces. “I imagine in love as a result of I’ve had unbelievable relationships. I do know that they’re on the market. I like being somebody’s accomplice and having that companionship,” she defined.

Two years later, nevertheless, Cuoco introduced her engagement to Pelphrey, with whom she shares daughter Matilda.

