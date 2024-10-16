K-Pop Group Itzy on Their New EP and Performing as a Full Group Again

“I’m actually excited for this comeback as a result of I do know that many individuals, together with our Midzy, have been ready for me and for all 5 of us [to be] on stage,” Itzy member Lia says on a Zoom from Seoul.

The 24-year-old makes her return to the Ok-pop woman group on the brand new album Gold after a 10-month hiatus to deal with her psychological well being. Throughout the break, the group put out an album and launched into a world tour.

It shortly turns into clear that the group, comprised of members Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna, has been anxiously awaiting the day they may carry out collectively once more. “We’re so glad to get 5 of us all collectively once more,” Ryujin says.

“Thanks all Midzy for ready for us,” Yuna, the group’s youngest, later provides, referring to the group’s official fanbase.

The five-piece group, hailing from Korean leisure firm JYP Leisure, has spent the final 5 years carving our their very own house on the earth of Ok-pop. The group discovered early essential success with their tackle the “woman crush” idea, rocketing the group into home and world stardom.

Lady crush ideas showcase the teams with stronger music, buying and selling within the bubblegum pop woman teams have usually been categorized by for highly effective anthems filled with self-confidence. Itzy’s debut observe “Dalla Dalla” is an ideal instance. “Don’t measure me by your requirements alone / I really like being myself, I’m no one else” Lia belts out within the tune’s refrain.

Gold feels paying homage to their earlier work, with the EP’s two lead singles — the highly effective and daring “Gold” and the vocal-heavy “Imaginary Good friend” — completely showcasing the group’s vary.

Gold additionally options re-recorded variations of songs from their final EP, reminiscent of “Untouchable,” which Lia was unable to take part in. “With this new album being accomplished with all 5 members’ voices, it’s extra distinctive and particular,” Yeji says, including that the group is certain followers can be excited to listen to Lia’s voice within the songs.

Itzy’s new EP additionally includes a collaboration with Stray Children member Changbin. “[It] was a really superb and enjoyable expertise,” Chaeryeong says of working with the rapper and producer. Ryujin provides that because the group is aware of Changbin, whose group can also be underneath JYP Leisure, the recording was enjoyable and comfy.

Of the brand new songs, a number of members are excited for followers to listen to “5,” which Ryujin says the group has had ready within the wings for 2 years. With Lia returning to the group, Ryujin thinks followers can be touched by the tune.

Chaeryeong says the album’s fourth observe “Supernatural” is her favourite. In the meantime, Ryujin says “Unhealthy Women R Us” takes the highest spot for her. “I really like the sound of the tune, and in addition the message of the tune,” she says.

Because the five-piece group seems forward to their sixth 12 months, they’ve been in a position to mirror on what they’ve discovered alongside the way in which. “Issues don’t at all times go as deliberate,” Yeji says. “I at all times should watch out and assume extra deeply, and I believe that making an attempt my greatest is the way in which to not go away any regrets when making ready for the album.”

The group will preserve working in direction of their subsequent purpose, and because the lyrics for his or her tune “5” suggests, they’ll do it collectively: “4 a fortunate clover / However nothing is healthier than 5.”

“Nothing is assured with life,” provides Yuna. “However we’ll nonetheless at all times belief one another, and make good recollections with our band and make good albums that include good messages.”