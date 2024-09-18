Juventus vs. PSV prediction: Champions League odds, picks

Playing content material 21+. The New York Publish might obtain an affiliate fee in case you enroll via our hyperlinks. Learn our editorial requirements for extra data.



Juventus is off to one of the vital weird begins to a soccer season that you simply’ll ever see.

The Previous Girl has two wins and two attracts from its first 4 matches, however issues get funky whenever you have a look at the objective distinction. Juve has scored six objectives and allowed none, that means they’ve performed two nil-nil attracts already, and have seen a complete of 5.3 anticipated objectives (xGF + xGA) of their 4 matches.

Thiago Motta’s aspect is taking low-event to an entire new degree.

We’ll see if Juventus will convey this identification into their Champions League opener in opposition to PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday.

Juventus vs. PSV odds

Crew Moneyline Draw Complete Juventus -125 +290 o2.5 (-125) PSV +333 +290 u2.5 (+100) Odds by way of bet365

Juventus vs. PSV prediction

Including much more intrigue to Juve’s funky begin to the season is the truth that they have been shot of a cannon of their first two matches.

The Previous Girl stomped Como, 3-0, of their opener after which overwhelmed Hellas Veronas by the identical scoreline every week later.

However issues got here to a screeching halt in opposition to Roma in a colorless nil-nil draw and it didn’t get any extra thrilling in opposition to Empoli on Saturday.

Juventus created simply 1.4 anticipated objectives of their final two contests, however they conceded simply 0.8, in order that they’re definitely doing so much proper in their very own half.

Eindhoven, in the meantime, are off to a really totally different begin within the Eredivisie. Though it’s a a lot weaker league in comparison with Serie A, profitable your first 5 matches by an mixture scoreline of 20-3 is downright spectacular.

PSV’s Guus Til (c.) ANP/AFP by way of Getty Photographs

Like a number of the golf equipment that succeed within the Netherlands, Eindhoven wish to introduce tempo and chaos to the sport and hold issues shifting always. That isn’t how Juve need their matches to play out.

This distinction of kinds ought to arrange for a very attention-grabbing contest.

Juve’s defensive work beneath Thiago Motta might flip it right into a contender within the Champions League, but it surely’s arduous to again them with their offense sputtering in the mean time.

As for Eindhoven, they examine loads of containers you search for in a dwell underdog within the Champions League, however the high quality of competitors they’ve confronted within the Eredivisie does depart so much to be desired.

Throw in the truth that this type of stylistic matchup — the place two very totally different philosophies meet — typically begins with a feeling-out course of and also you’ve acquired your self all of the makings for a really ugly first half of soccer.

Choose: 1H beneath 0.5 objectives (+210, DraftKings)

