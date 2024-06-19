Justin Timberlake’s Mugshot Released Following DWI Arrest

The Sag Harbor Police Division has launched Justin Timberlake’s mugshot following his arrest for driving whereas intoxicated on Tuesday, June 18.

Timberlake’s mugshot was included in a press launch addressing the singer’s arrest. Within the photograph, Timberlake’s eyes are crimson and glassy as he stares into the digital camera.

“On June 18, 2024, at 12:37 AM, Justin R. Timberlake, age 43, of Tennessee, was noticed working a 2025 BMW southbound on Madison Avenue, failing to cease at a duly posted cease signal and failing to take care of his lane of journey,” the assertion learn. “A visitors cease was initiated by a Police Officer from the Sag Harbor Village Police Division and upon investigation it was decided that Mr. Timberlake was working his automobile in an intoxicated situation.”

The assertion added that Timberlake was “positioned beneath arrest, processed and held in a single day for morning arraignment.” Following his courtroom look, Timberlake was launched “on his personal recognizance.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday that Timberlake was arrested within the Hamptons. He was charged with one depend of driving whereas intoxicated. Timberlake rejected taking the breathalyzer check.

“The cost was a single depend as a result of he refused the breath check,” his lawyer, Ed Burke, advised Us in an announcement. “Mr. Timberlake was additionally charged with two different courtroom citations, working a cease signal and never touring within the right visitors lane.”

Timberlake, who has but to publicly deal with his arrest, has one other courtroom date scheduled for July 26, in keeping with his lawyer.

Based on extra courtroom paperwork obtained by CNN on Tuesday, Timberlake was arrested by legislation enforcement at a visitors cease. Throughout his alternate with the police, the musician allegedly advised authorities that he “had one martini and I adopted my buddies dwelling.”

Per the outlet, there was a “sturdy odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath.” Timberlake additionally reportedly refused the breathalyzer thrice.

Sooner or later earlier than his arrest, Timberlake acquired a particular tribute from his spouse, Jessica Biel, in honor of Father’s Day. (The couple share sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3.)

“You’re so many issues to so many individuals. However to us you’re THE ROCK. The rock we climb on, we lean in opposition to,” Biel, 42, wrote by way of Instagram on Monday, June 17. “The rock that shades us from the solar. And after we recline on you, as we all the time do, hopefully our butts will maintain you eternally grounded and heat. We LOVE YOU 🪨❤️.”

Timberlake is at the moment in the midst of his tour, the Neglect Tomorrow World Tour. That is the primary time the “Egocentric” singer has gone on the highway up to now 5 years. He kicked off the tour in April and Timberlake has reveals scheduled to run till December.

The following cease on his tour is scheduled for Friday, June 21, on the United Middle in Chicago. Timberlake is ready to carry out on the venue on each Friday and Saturday, June 22.