Justin Timberlake postponed Newark NJ concert: What’s next?

Prudential Middle officers are working to offer extra data to would-be concertgoers after Justin Timberlake abruptly postponed his present on the Newark venue Tuesday.

The singer introduced the information on Instagram Tuesday night shortly earlier than doorways opened, citing “an damage that’s stopping me from performing” as the rationale for his postponement.

“I am so disenchanted to not see you all – however I am working to reschedule ASAP,” Timberlake wrote. “I promise to make it as much as you and provide the present y’all deserve.”

The Prudential Middle is working with Timberlake’s crew on a brand new live performance date, based on the world web site, however nothing has been scheduled but. Ticketholders are requested to hold on to their tickets, and the venue will ship an e-mail when the occasion standing modifications or a rescheduled date is introduced.

“Please comply with each artist and venue social media accounts for updates and keep watch over your inbox for updates out of your unique level of buy,” the web site said.

Many followers on Instagram expressed their frustration with the timing of Timberlake’s announcement, noting that they’d already spent cash on journey and childcare forward of the live performance and would have appreciated earlier discover. Others urged empathy for the singer, declaring that he might have injured himself proper earlier than doorways opened or been suggested by medical doctors to not carry out.

“I extremely doubt Justin would cancel so final minute if he didn’t completely have to,” one commenter wrote.

Timberlake is in the course of The Neglect Tomorrow World Tour, which started April 29 in Vancouver and has already included greater than 50 concert events all through North America and Europe. The subsequent present is scheduled for Friday on the Wells Fargo Middle in Philadelphia.

The tour was already underway when Timberlake was arrested on suspicion of driving whereas intoxicated in Sag Harbor, New York, in June. Final month, he pleaded responsible to a lesser cost and was fined and sentenced to group service.