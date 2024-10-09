Justin Timberlake postponed Newark NJ concert: What's next?

Prudential Middle officers are working to offer extra data to would-be concertgoers after Justin Timberlake abruptly postponed his present on the Newark venue Tuesday.

The singer introduced the information on Instagram Tuesday night shortly earlier than doorways opened, citing “an damage that’s stopping me from performing” as the rationale for his postponement.

“I am so disenchanted to not see you all – however I am working to reschedule ASAP,” Timberlake wrote. “I promise to make it as much as you and provide the present y’all deserve.”

The Prudential Middle is working with Timberlake’s crew on a brand new live performance date, based on the world web site, however nothing has been scheduled but. Ticketholders are requested to hold on to their tickets, and the venue will ship an e-mail when the occasion standing modifications or a rescheduled date is introduced.

