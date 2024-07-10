Justice Sotomayor’s security detail shoots man during attempted carjacking

WASHINGTON (AP) — A member of Supreme Courtroom Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s safety element shot an armed man throughout an tried carjacking within the early morning hours, in accordance with court docket paperwork.

It occurred as two deputy U.S. Marshals have been on obligation in a authorities automobile in Washington, D.C., about 1 a.m. on July 5. They have been confronted by a person who acquired out of a silver minivan and pointed a gun at one in all them via the driving force’s facet window, in accordance with a prison criticism. The automobile was unmarked however the pair have been wearing U.S. Marshals shirts.

The deputy pulled out his department-issued gun and shot the person about 4 instances, hitting him within the mouth. He then gave the person first assist whereas the minivan drove away, costs state. The suspect was hospitalized and positioned below arrest on suspicion of tried carjacking and resisting officers.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Marshals confirmed the deputies have been a part of the element defending Supreme Courtroom justices. The deputies have been stationed close to Sotomayor’s residence.

Sotomayor was circuitously talked about in court docket paperwork and there’s no indication she was the goal of the assault.

It comes after a string of high-profile carjackings within the nation’s capital final yr. Different victims included a diplomat from the United Arab Emirates and U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas. Secret Service brokers defending President Joe Biden’s granddaughter additionally opened hearth after three individuals tried to interrupt into an unmarked Secret Service automobile final yr. Nobody was struck.

The general variety of carjackings is on the decline to this point this yr, in accordance with police information.