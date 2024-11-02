Julie Bowen Thinks ‘Modern Family’ Is Ready for a Reunion

A Fashionable Family reunion is wanting extra attainable by the day with each Sofia Vergara and Julie Bowen already on board.

“I’ve stated, like anytime I get requested any questions on Fashionable Household reunions, motion pictures, specials. I’m like, ‘Sure, the place can I enroll?’” Bowen, 54, completely instructed Us Weekly whereas selling her partnership with Hyundai for Teen Driver Security week to assist empower mother and father and teenagers to really feel assured when driving.

“I might have died on that set fortunately, simply gotten previous and drifted off into the nice past on that set. Happiest, finest job ever,” Bowen stated. “It was in LA; nothing is in LA, all the things about it, the folks I used to be working with, the proximity to my children. It was simply joyful. So onerous sure.”

The Emmy-winning actress performed Claire Dunphy on the hit ABC sitcom for 11 seasons alongside Vergara, 52, who performed Gloria Delgado-Pritchett.

In an interview with Selection, Vergara stated she additionally needs to revisit Fashionable Household. “I’d die to be on that set,” she stated. “It’d be a lot enjoyable. A TV film possibly?”

After Vergara noticed Ed O’Neill (who performed Jay Pritchett) in Clipped, she instructed her former castmate, “You look f—ing previous.” She additionally instructed Selection, “I at all times joke with him, ‘Ed, don’t die. As a result of if we do the sequel, it would take a while, and also you’re the oldest of us. You’ll be able to’t be useless!’”

In the case of getting the remainder of the solid to reunite, Bowen teased, “I don’t know. I’m certain. Personally, I believe the solid can be on board — I haven’t taken a ballot.

She continued, “Actually comes all the way down to our present creators, Levitan and Lloyd, how they really feel about it. They’re those who make that final choice. In order a lot as I prefer to suppose that, you realize, we’re Fashionable Household, actually, the writers are trendy household and we’re their voices.”

Bowen has made a powerful effort to strive taking over totally different roles after her run on Fashionable Household, most not too long ago by showing within the horror collection Hysteria! earlier this 12 months and the Blumhouse horror movie Completely Killer final 12 months.

“The best way I can change their notion of what sort of mother — or what sort of actress — I may be is to essentially change up expectations and defy them,” Bowen beforehand instructed Us. “I didn’t actually do [slasher Totally Killer and now Hysteria!] on objective again to again. However I can see how you’d come to that conclusion.”

She additionally famous that she was making an attempt to now do “one thing totally different” and that she doesn’t need to play a personality like she did in Fashionable Household once more… except she will get to particularly play Claire Dunphy for a second time.

With reporting by Amanda Williams