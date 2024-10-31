Judge sets hearing on $1M-a-day sweepstakes from Elon Musk PAC helping Donald Trump

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia choose has set a listening to Thursday morning within the metropolis prosecutor’s bid to close down Elon Musk’s $1 million-a-day sweepstakes in battleground states. The giveaways come from Musk’s political group, which goals to spice up Donald Trump’s presidential marketing campaign.

Philadelphia District Lawyer Larry Krasner, a Democrat, filed go well with Monday to cease the America PAC sweepstakes, which is about to run by Election Day. Decide Angelo Foglietta will hear motions on the problem in a Metropolis Corridor courtroom.

Matthew Haverstick, one in every of a number of attorneys representing the defendants, declined to say late Wednesday if Musk would attend the listening to.

The sweepstakes is open to individuals in battleground states who signal a petition supporting the Structure.

Krasner has mentioned he might nonetheless think about felony prices, saying he’s tasked with defending the general public from each unlawful lotteries and “interference with the integrity of elections.”

Election regulation consultants have raised questions on whether or not it violates federal regulation barring somebody from paying others to vote. Musk has forged the cash as each a prize in addition to earnings for work as a spokesperson for the group.

Krasner, within the go well with, mentioned that America PAC and Musk “are indisputably violating Pennsylvania’s statutory prohibitions in opposition to unlawful lotteries and deceiving customers.”

Each Trump and Harris have made repeated visits to the state as they battle for Pennsylvania’s 19 electoral votes.

Musk, who based SpaceX and Tesla and owns X, has gone all in on Trump this election, saying he thinks civilization is at stake if he loses. He’s enterprise a lot of the get-out-the-vote effort for Trump by his tremendous PAC, which might increase and spend limitless sums of cash.

He has dedicated greater than $70 million to the tremendous PAC to assist Trump and different Republicans win in November.