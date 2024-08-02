Joshua Hall Shares ‘Hope’ Message Amid Christina Hall Divorce Drama

Christina Corridor’s estranged husband, Joshua Corridor, posted a cryptic message on social media as their extremely publicized divorce continues to make headlines.

Josh, 43, shared a photograph of the phrase “hope” alongside praying arms and blue coronary heart emojis. His Instagram Story comes two days after Christina, 41, adopted her ex-husband Ant Anstead on the social media platform as her and Josh’s divorce is ongoing. (Christina and Anstead have been married for lower than two years, saying their cut up in 2020.)

Christina and Josh bought married in 2022, and shocked followers final month once they cut up. Us Weekly confirmed that each filed for divorce. Christina is just not requesting spousal help, however Josh is — which she objects to, as court docket paperwork obtained by Us.

“He’s portray an image that he’s a sufferer, like he hasn’t performed something flawed — and he or she’s not going to permit that to occur,” a supply advised Us on July 29. This got here simply after Christina took to social media and slammed a TMZ article that wrote Josh was “blindsided” by their cut up.

She added: “Hmm … one thing’s not including up right here. However I’m all the way down to maintain taking part in ‘Christina Vs. The Sufferer’ as I really like this sport.”

Forward of their impending divorce, Christina and Josh starred collectively in HGTV’s Christina within the Nation and Christina on the Coast. The pair have been set to star alongside Christina’s ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his spouse, Heather Rae El Moussa, in an upcoming present titled The Flip Off. (Christina was married to Tarek for seven years earlier than their 2016 cut up. The exes share daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8.)

A separate supply has since confirmed to Us that the present is “transferring ahead” with out Josh. Talking to Us Weekly previous to the divorce bombshell, Christina, for her half, teased that there will probably be “unhealthy blood” between herself, Tarek and Heather whereas filming.

“None of us are taking it as severely to truly get mad about stuff. We simply determined to have enjoyable with it it doesn’t matter what,” Christina advised Us of the present in early July. “As a result of while you’re having enjoyable filming that’s crucial factor, as a result of that’s what the viewers is gonna discover.”