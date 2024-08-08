Jonathan Bailey Seductively Drinks Milk for Shameless Fund Campaign

Jonathan Bailey desires to remind Us to drink milk, and we’re positively paying consideration.

The Shameless Fund, a corporation that helps LGBTQIA+ nonprofits by means of inventive collaborations, uploaded a social media video of Bailey, 36, chugging a glass of milk. On the finish of the video, Bailey appeared straight into the digicam and used his thumb to wipe away the additional milk. In a follow-up video, he quipped, “Drink your milk.”

The Bridgerton star wore a T-shirt designed by Loewe that learn, “Drink Your Milk.” A portion of the proceeds of the merchandise might be donated to the Shameless Fund. A number of of Bailey’s Fellow Vacationers costars — together with Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin and Noah J. Ricketts — additionally posed for the marketing campaign.

Bailey is queer, beforehand revealing that he first got here to phrases together with his sexuality at a London Pleasure occasion in 2006.

“I used to be doing a play, I took over from Andrew Garfield in Lovely Factor, and I used to be in rehearsals, they usually took me to Pleasure to know the neighborhood. And I do not forget that second. But it surely wasn’t my time,” Bailey recalled to Perspective journal in 2020. “Probably the most conservative conversations I’ve had about me being sincere about my sexuality this present day have come from homosexual males within the trade, ‘Oh, no, you possibly can’t come out. You shouldn’t actually do this.’”

He continued, “This was at a stage the place maybe I used to be coming to phrases with my very own sexuality, I hadn’t essentially hidden it. However I’ve by no means been not sincere about it. It’s simply there had by no means been a necessity to speak about it. There’s a way of disgrace, I believe, that’s palpable all through homosexual males throughout the trade. However then there’s additionally this heteronormative, heterosexual understanding of sexuality.”

Whereas Bailey is now proudly out within the LGBTQIA+ neighborhood and has a long-term accomplice, he prefers to maintain his love life to himself. Whereas talking to the U.Ok.’s Night Customary in December 2023, Bailey known as his accomplice a “beautiful man.”

“Having a personal life is, for me, fully vital,” Bailey advised the Night Customary. “I don’t know if I’d have the ability to be as assured to talk out on different issues if I felt that my entire life was up for grabs.”

4 years earlier, Bailey and his boyfriend shared a kiss after the actor gained an Olivier Award for his position within the West Finish revival of Firm.

“It’s been a life-changing expertise for me at a time the place acknowledging the very existence of LGBT individuals in our faculties is being questioned, we now have been in a position to — as an organization — present a beautiful and celebratory snapshot of homosexual love,” Bailey mentioned in his acceptance speech concerning the gender-swapped manufacturing. “That LGBT individuals actually aren’t that totally different. We’re not that totally different; we’re simply as anxious [and] we’re simply as flawed and determined to fall in love as everybody else.”