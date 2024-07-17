Jon Stewart Reacts to Trump Shooting: “We Dodged a Catastrophe”

Jon Stewart has weighed in on the assassination try on Donald Trump. The Comedy Central host detailed his ideas throughout his first time internet hosting The Day by day Present because the weekend’s dramatic occasions.

Stewart mentioned that the nation “dodged a disaster” and even in contrast the sensation of watching the Trump capturing to 9/11.

“[It] was clearly terrifying and disorienting,” Stewart instructed his viewers. “I’ve a slight confession to make, and I’m not happy with this in any manner, form or kind. However I’m following social media throughout all this to seek out out who did it as a result of it’s this sample I really feel like we now have within the nation. After we hear a few horrific occasion, you’re on pins and needles on this type of reverse demographic lottery to guarantee that the psychopathic shooter doesn’t belong to your groups. You sit there going, ‘Please, no Democrats or liberals or progressives.’”

“And we’re all doing it,” he continued. “We’re all doing it as a result of we’ve to know what our posture shall be on the tragedy. Will or not it’s an ‘I instructed you’ or maybe a circumspect, ‘However let’s not rush to judgment, we shouldn’t generalize.’ After which it finally ends up being somebody we will’t even work out within the first place — [the shooter was a] bullied loner, white man, registered Republican, donated to a blue PAC, argued conservative causes … I don’t know what’s happening with this man. We don’t know but who’s bought dibs, who wins, and none of us is aware of what’s going to occur subsequent — aside from there shall be one other tragedy on this nation, self inflicted, by us to us., after which we’ll have this sense once more.”

Continued Stewart: “I keep in mind it on 9/11, this disorienting ‘holy shit, cease the world, I wish to get off’ feeling. And in that second, there shall be some unbelievable Individuals who, within the midst of it, for some unknown motive, rush in direction of it and get us again to some type of equilibrium. And we’ll rely on these of us to carry us collectively once more. And it does remind us that, by a hair’s breadth, we dodged disaster. However it was nonetheless a tragedy. As a result of a kind of first responders misplaced his life. His identify was Corey Comperatore. He was a retired hearth chief and he had given his life in service to his group and he died actually shielding his household. He’s a reminder that in these moments of disaster, there are helpers and we will all make a option to attempt to be a kind of individuals. Or, you might be one among these guys.”

Stewart then performed a information clip of a viral Forbes story that used the unlucky headline, “Will Surviving Gunfire Be Donald Trump’s Subsequent Enchantment to Black Voters?”

Stewart was beforehand scheduled to host The Day by day Present reside from Milwaukee on Monday. However after the capturing, Comedy Central postponed the present a day and did Tuesday’s present from New York as an alternative.

The Day by day Present will even air on Wednesday hosted by the Information Crew. As well as, Thursday’s present shall be reside following the closing evening of the RNC, the place Trump is anticipated to make his speech accepting his get together’s nomination for president. That present shall be hosted by the Information Crew as an alternative of the beforehand introduced Stewart.