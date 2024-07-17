Jon Jones fights charges stemming from alleged hostility during a drug test at his home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones pleaded not responsible Wednesday to a pair of misdemeanor prices stemming from a drug take a look at at his New Mexico house wherein he was accused of being hostile.

Jones appeared seated subsequent to his lawyer because the pleas have been entered on his behalf throughout a digital listening to. An Albuquerque decide granted the lawyer’s request that Jones stay free pending trial on prices of assault and interference with communication in reference to the March testing session.

Jones has vowed to struggle the fees. When the allegations first turned public, he referred to as them baseless, posting on social media that he had been taken off guard by what he referred to as the unprofessionalism of one of many testers and acknowledged cursing after getting pissed off.

“Nevertheless, I wish to emphasize that at no level did I threaten, get in anybody’s face, elevate my voice to anybody or interact in any type of assault,” Jones stated in a social media publish.

Thought of one of many prime MMA fighters, Jones took the heavyweight title greater than a yr in the past with a first-round submission over Ciryl Gane. It was Jones’ first struggle in three years and his first within the heavyweight division. He already was the perfect gentle heavyweight by profitable a file 14 title fights.

Jones was suspended for a yr in 2016 for a failed drug take a look at and had his 2017 victory over Daniel Cormier become a no-contest after one other drug take a look at got here up optimistic. Jones argued later that he would have handed underneath requirements that have been revised in 2019 by the U.S. Anti-Doping Company, which modified the factors for what constituted a optimistic take a look at.

A girl who labored for Drug Free Sport Worldwide, which conducts assessments for skilled athletes, initially filed a report with police in April. She accused Jones of threatening her, taking her cellphone and cursing at her whereas she and a colleague have been at Jones’ house for a drug take a look at.

A felony grievance states that the girl described Jones as cooperative at first however that he turned agitated.

Jones informed police that he thought it was his cellphone that he picked up and that he apologized for swearing on the lady and her co-worker on the finish of the take a look at. He posted video from what seems to be a house digicam system exhibiting the girl giving him a high-five earlier than leaving. He stated neither appeared scared in the course of the interplay.