John Owen Lowe on Difficulties of Working With Dad Rob Lowe

John Owen Lowe is aware of the ins and outs of working a household enterprise. The actor not too long ago spoke about co-starring along with his father, Rob Lowe, and the way the expertise typically “drove me bonkers.”

John Owen first labored along with his dad on Fox’s The Grinder. Later, he served as a author on 9-1-1: Lone Star and now the father-son duo co-created and star in Netflix’s Unstable.

Throughout Thursday’s episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Stay, John Owen mentioned writing materials for his dad on 9-1-1: Lone Star typically “drove me bonkers,” and the expertise is what led to the creation of Unstable, which follows an entrepreneur and his son.

“It’s mainly the identical [as our real-life dynamic],” John Owen mentioned. “I like to offer my dad a tough time. And other people discovered that to be entertaining, which was stunning to me. And I got here to him and mentioned, ‘Hey, would you be keen to let me make enjoyable of you in entrance of the nation on TV?’”

John Owen mentioned his dad responded, “‘I’d love nothing extra,’ as a result of he loves being on TV a lot.”

However, the actor added, becoming a member of forces along with his dad was initially “a horrible thought with reference to my psychological well being.”

“Two weeks into filming the primary season… I had a authentic little psychological breakdown,” he mentioned. “I walked off set and I went into my trailer, and I went, ‘Oh shit. I used to be making an attempt to turn into my very own individual and get distance away from him and I’m now his co-star.’”

He continued, “My face is subsequent to his on a one sheet, and I’ll be doing press with him. It was like all these realizations dawned on me and I bear in mind calling my representatives, which is so humorous. I mentioned, ‘I’ve obtained name my reps.’ That’s the very first thing.”

The reps in query informed John Owen to “relax,” which he in the end did.

Now, John Owen has a extra, “wholesome perspective,” he mentioned, “the place it’s like you need to really feel grateful that you simply get to do that for a wide range of causes. Specifically this, you already know, my dad received’t be round perpetually. It’ll be wonderful that we share this collectively and B, it’s onerous to work within the leisure trade.”

When host Cohen informed the actor the expertise is perhaps “therapeutic,” John Owen agreed. “I hope so and I consider so too,” he mentioned. “However you already know, I’m strolling by means of it proper now.”

Unstable premieres on Netflix Aug. 1.