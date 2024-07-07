John Cena announces pending retirement from WWE competition in 2025

You will not be seeing John Cena within the ring for for much longer. The professional wrestling icon introduced his impending retirement from WWE Saturday, making a shock look on the promotion’s “Cash within the Financial institution” occasion in Toronto.

“The 2025 Royal Rumble will likely be my final. The 2025 elimination chamber will likely be my final. And I am right here tonight to announce that in Las Vegas, Wrestlemania 2025 would be the final Wrestlemania I compete in,” Cena stated to the stay viewers in a video the WWE posted to social media. “I need to say thanks.”

John Cena declares his retirement throughout Cash within the Financial institution at Scotiabank Area on July 6, 2024. WWE / Getty Photographs



“Thanks Cena!” The group chanted in response.

The Massachusetts native additionally expressed his pleasure over Netflix’s multi-billion greenback deal buying the rights to WWE Uncooked in January.

“Uncooked makes historical past subsequent 12 months when it strikes to Netflix. I’ve by no means been part of Uncooked on Netflix. That’s historical past, that may be a first, and I will likely be there,” Cena stated.

Cena shed extra mild on his retirement in a post-show press convention, assuring that he would stay part of the WWE despite the fact that his profession as a performer was coming to an finish — and promising “an extended checklist of dates” between January and September.

“Individuals say they’re strolling away, and two years later they arrive again. I need to set the file straight proper now, I am completed. That is it,” Cena stated within the press convention. “Should you ever needed to be part of this one final time, we will do it as large as we will and we’re combating everyone and we hope you come benefit from the enjoyable.”

When requested about his emotions relating to Vince McMahon, the previous WWE CEO and founder who stepped down in January amid allegations of sexual assault, Cena declined to offer his opinion, saying as a substitute the WWE was “in good arms” with mum or dad firm TKO Group Holdings.

In an interview with Howard Stern in February, Cena stated that he was a giant advocate of accountability, however would stay a assist system for McMahon for now.

“I’ve brazenly stated, I like the man, I’ve an amazing relationship with the man, and that is that,” Cena stated to Stern.

The 47-year-old gained 16 world championships over his almost 20 years within the WWE, going toe-to-toe with the likes of Kurt Angle, Triple H and Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson.

Outdoors of the ring, Cena launched a studio rap album in 2005 and has appeared in a number of motion pictures and tv reveals. As his appearing profession started to flourish with starring roles in tasks reminiscent of “Bumblebee,” “F9: The Quick Saga,” and “The Suicide Squad,” his appearances within the ring diminished.

“There have been many earlier than me, there will likely be many after. I assume what I’ve left to do is say my thank yous earlier than that chapter closes,” Cena stated.

Extra from CBS Information