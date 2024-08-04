Joe Kovacs again wins silver in shot put at Olympics

Lehigh Valley native Joe Kovacs received his third Olympic silver medal within the males’s shot put on the Paris Video games on Saturday.

In a replay of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, the Bethlehem Catholic and Penn State graduate completed second to fellow American Ryan Crouser, who received the gold medal with a 22.90 throw.

After his first throw of 21.69, Kovacs was in second. His third throw was a decent 21.71, however that was solely adequate for fourth. Nevertheless, it was not a simple day, because the wet circumstances made the floor slippery. The powerful circumstances led to Kovacs fouling on his second, fourth, and fifth throws.

Kovacs went into his sixth and last throw in fourth place, however the strain didn’t get to him. The previous Lehigh Valley star delivered within the second with a last throw of twenty-two.15 to safe the silver.

That’s now 8 consecutive medals for Kovacs in shot put occasions. He has received two world titles and took the silver at each the 2016 and 2020 Olympics.

Kovacs, 35, received District 11 and PIAA titles at Bethlehem Catholic and went on to turn into an All-American at Penn State.

He’s coached by his spouse Ashley, who’s Vanderbilt’s throwing coach and U.S. Olympic ladies’s throwing coach. The couple lives in Nashville.

Lehigh Valley native Joe Kovacs chases Olympic gold once more in Paris

Initially Printed: August 3, 2024 at 3:00 p.m.