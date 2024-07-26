Joanna Hogg Named Jury President for Venice Fest’s Giornate degli Autori

Acclaimed British filmmaker Joanna Hogg (The Memento, The Everlasting Daughter) will head up the jury of the Giornate degli Autori (GdA) sidebar on the upcoming 2024 Venice Movie Pageant. Hogg will oversee a jury of 27 younger European movie followers judging the films of the parallel part, which runs alongside the Venice pageant from Aug. 28 to Sept. 7. The jury will decide the part’s GdA Director’s Award.

“All through her cinematic journey, Hogg has examined the human soul, household and nostalgic relationships with uncommon precision, psychological depth and authenticity,” stated GdA inventive director Gaia Furrer. “Hers is an implosive cinema, as Martin Scorsese, who produced Hogg’s final three movies, outlined it: A cinema able to bringing to gentle truths which might be typically uncomfortable or unspeakable.”

Hogg is greatest recognized for her pair of autobiographical dramas, The Memento (2019) and The Memento: Half II (2021), the primary of which premiered in Sundance, the second in Cannes. Her newest function, The Everlasting Daughter, which stars frequent collaborator Tilda Swinton in a twin function, premiered in competitors in Venice in 2022. Hogg additionally served on the official competitors jury of the 2020 Biennale.

“What may very well be extra enjoyable and stimulating than watching movies and sharing concepts with a jury of younger cinephiles,” stated Hogg in a press release. “I thank the Giornate degli Autori for inviting me to what I anticipate might be days of joyful and galvanizing discussions about cinema and its prospects.”