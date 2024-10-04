JJ Watt Responds to Thirst Tweets Over Shirtless Photo: ‘Still Got It’

NFL legend JJ Watt might need hung up his soccer cleats, however he definitely hasn’t retired from the gymnasium.

Watt’s spectacular physique was on full show earlier this yr when he casually posted a shirtless picture by way of X exhibiting off his large quads and godlike higher physique.

The picture of Watt, 35, despatched social media right into a tizzy, with feedback like, “Straightforward man, my spouse is on this app” and “You’re a freak of nature.”

In an unique interview with Us Weekly, Watt joked that he knew precisely what he was doing.

“You recognize, some days you’re feeling good and the lighting is sweet,” mentioned Watt, who spoke to Us by way of his partnership with Previous El Paso. “Some days you’re proud. You’re retired and also you’re like, ‘I nonetheless received it.’”

Watt retired on the finish of the 2022 season after 12 years within the NFL with the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals.

Whereas Watt admittedly leaned into the thirst entice nature of his sweaty snapshot, he was stunned at simply how a lot commotion it brought on.

“It became one thing a lot greater than I anticipated it might,” he mentioned. “However that’s actually the one purpose I’m figuring out now. I simply wish to look good and really feel good as a result of no one cares anymore if I squat or bench 405 [pounds]. It doesn’t matter. I simply wish to look good now.”

Watt additionally has son Koa, who turns 2 this month, to thank for serving to to maintain him youthful throughout his post-playing days.

“Essentially the most rewarding factor is household time,” gushed JJ, who shares Koa with spouse Kealia Watt. “I’ve a lot time to spend with my household. Having that psychological and bodily stress off me from taking part in, I can simply actually sit again and revel in my time with Koa. I can get up with him within the morning, I can take him to high school, play with him within the afternoons and put him to mattress. We simply have a lot enjoyable with him each single day.”

Just lately, JJ was additionally capable of spend some high quality time with brothers TJ Watt, a linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Derek Watt, a former NFL fullback, as a part of Previous El Paso’s “Watt Can Taco” competitors, which discovered JJ performing as choose as TJ and Derek tried to remodel their favourite meals into tacos.

“In fact, we flip every little thing into a contest so it received very heated in a short time on that set,” Watt revealed. “They each very a lot needed to win. I used to be making an attempt to play it as straight and trustworthy as I may. It was an amazing competitors. We made it a variety of enjoyable.”

To seek out out who received and get in on the Previous El Paso motion your self, click on right here.