Jinjer, The Glorious Sons, DED and Rivals Join The ShipRocked 2025 Lineup

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — The lineup for the fifteenth annual ShipRocked music pageant cruise introduced the addition of Jinjer, The Wonderful Sons, DED and Rivals to the lineup for 2025.

The brand new additions be a part of the beforehand introduced lineup for ShipRocked 2025 that already contains Parkway Drive, Hollywood Undead, Nothing Extra and The Struts, in addition to 10 Years, Atreyu, Buckcherry, The Ghost Inside, P.O.D., and extra.

The lineup for The Stowaways — Shiprocked’d Home Band — will likely be introduced within the coming weeks.

As well as, ShipRocked introduced the return of comedians Huge Jay Oakerson, Mike Finoia and Tim Butterly, who will present late-night laughs for followers in addition to Nashville’s ’80s tribute act Rubiks Groove who will help ShipRocked 2025’s Retro Paradise ’80s theme

Together with music, comedy, and ports of name, the ShipRocked schedule additionally contains conventional cruise actions with a rock ‘n’ roll twist, such because the ShipRocked blackjack event, dodgeball event, dwell band karaoke, singles mixers, trivia contests and morning yoga.

The cruise is scheduled to depart from Miami, Florida, on January 19-25, 2025 on on Carnival Magic, with stops at St. Thomas within the U.S. Virgin Islands and Half Moon Cay in The Bahamas.