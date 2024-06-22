Jiminy Glick Takes Over ‘Real Time’ to Ask Bill Maher Tough Questions

The roles have been reversed on the newest episode of Actual Time, with Martin Brief‘s legendary character Jiminy Glick popping out of retirement to ask Invoice Maher the powerful questions.

Sometimes, the host will interview his company one-on-one initially of the present, however on Friday, Maher determined to turn into the interviewee to speak about his new guide, What This Comic Stated Will Shock You.

“For years I’ve interviewed authors out right here in our opening one-on-one interview spot, however now I discover myself within the place of being the writer of a guide on the bestseller checklist,” he stated earlier than introducing former discuss present host Glick. “I can’t interview myself. I wanted somebody to interview me, and we’re so fortunate tonight. We’ve got a grasp, maybe the grasp of the artwork type.”

As soon as the duo sat down, Glick quipped, “That is going to be so thrilling for me! Often because I’m used to interviewing celebrities so this can be a good change of tempo.”

The following 10 minutes of the present consisted of Maher being dropped at tears from laughter and Glick asking questions, however then continuing to chop the comic off mid-answering.

“I need to get to this guide and I like this guide, I like this guide,” Glick stated. “I haven’t learn it. Effectively, I’ve learn it cowl and canopy however nothing inside. However phrase will get again that it’s pleasant.”

A few of Glick’s questions (or playful insults as some may say) all through the phase included, “Your guide is a triumph! What do you owe your success to, low expectations?” / “Aside from missing one, what do you suppose your comedy legacy could be?” / “Are there any subjects for you which are off limits, aside from foreplay?”

Throughout some moments, Maher’s prolonged solutions seemingly put the interviewer to sleep.

“It’s wonderful to write down a guide, sure it’s,” Glick stated after being woken up. “And to beat a subject as a result of not many individuals [do]. Subsequent, you’ll in all probability get a cope with Blockbuster Video. And also you’re stuffed with opinions. I like that ’trigger I’ve all the time liked Invoice Maher’s opinion, you already know, like your opinions about COVID, the entire COVID factor. I like getting my medical recommendation from a membership act.”

As Maher continued to snigger, Glick wrapped up the dialog, including, “Your guide is totally the best guide I’ve ever not learn. And you already know, thanks, as a result of I’ve all the time felt — and I imply this, sincere to God, I’m not going to cry — that the boring and tedious company make me a greater interviewer so thanks.”

The opposite company featured on Friday’s present have been former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and former U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger.