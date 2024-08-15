Jim Harbaugh wants ex-Nevada star Colin Kaepernick back in the NFL, only as a coach

Colin Kaepernick’s path again to the NFL as a participant has been a useless finish for nearly a decade, however there might be a street again into the league through the teaching ranks.

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh, who coached Kaepernick to a Tremendous Bowl look with the San Francisco 49ers, instructed USA Right now reporter Jarrett Bell he desires his former quarterback on his new workers.

“If that was ever the trail he was to take, I feel that will be large,” Harbaugh instructed USA Right now. “He’d be an incredible coach if that’s the trail he selected.”

Kaepernick, the previous Nevada Wolf Pack star, hasn’t been part of the NFL since 2016, which was his sixth season within the league. That yr, he began 11 video games and accomplished 59.2 p.c of his passes for two,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. He additionally ran for468 yards, 6.8 yards per carry and two touchdowns. His90.7 quarterback score ranked seventeenth within the league.

However Kaepernick has not been provided an NFL quarterback job after that season as a response to him kneeling through the nationwide anthem within the 2016 season to silently protest police brutality towards minorities. Kaepernick has been steadfast in his want to play within the NFL since then, however the now-36-year-old has not been provided a contract. The closest he bought to a deal was a tryout with the Las Vegas Raiders in2022.

Harbaugh mentioned he reached out to Kaepernick about becoming a member of the Chargers in a non-playing function after being employed by Los Angeles in January, however there’s been no progress in that quest.

“Yeah, we talked slightly bit about it,” Harbaugh instructed USA Right now. “He’s contemplating it. He was overseas. He mentioned he was going to get again to me. We’ve not reconnected since then. That was early, early within the yr.”

Harbaugh was the 49ers coach when the franchise drafted Kaepernick with the thirty sixth choose of the 2011 NFL draft. Kaepernick grew to become the 49ers’ starter in 2012 and led the staff to the Tremendous Bowl the place it narrowly misplaced to the Baltimore Ravens. He led the 49ers again to the NFC championship sport in 2013 the place they misplaced to Seattle. After an 8-8 season in 2014, Harbaugh resigned to take the Michigan job with the 49ers’ and Kaepernick’s fortunes falling from there.

“He’s considered one of my favourite gamers that I’ve ever coached,” Harbaugh instructed USA Right now. “Love Colin.”

Kaepernick settled a collusion case towards the NFL in2019 with the settlement remaining undisclosed. He instructed theLondon-based tv Sky Sports activities community this week he nonetheless needs to play quarterback within the NFL.

“We’re nonetheless coaching, nonetheless pushing,” Kaepernick instructed Sky Sports activities. “So, hopefully, we’ve simply bought to get considered one of these staff homeowners to open up. It is one thing I’ve educated my complete life for, so to have the ability to step again on the sphere could be a significant second, a significant accomplishment for me. Additionally, I feel it’s one thing I may deliver rather a lot to a staff and assist them win a championship.”

Harbaugh instructed USA Right now the NFL ought to beashamed of Kaepernick’s exit from the league and needs to be welcomed again into the NFL.

“I see him as a hero,” Harbaugh instructed USA Right now. “Heroes get no days off. And he’s being a hero proper now and he’s not getting any days off. It’s not for me to decide on what path he takes. That’s his resolution.”