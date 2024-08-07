Jessica Roffe Joins SoundExchange As Associate Director for Industry Relations

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — SoundExchange introduced the rent of music business veteran Jessica Roffe, who has joined the corporate as Affiliate Director for Business Relations.

In her new function at SoundExchange, Roffe will leverage her expertise in model market, tv/movie manufacturing, and royalty destruction, alongside along with her in depth rolodex to develop and preserve relationships with SoundExchange’s companions.

Based mostly in Miami, Roffe will report back to Doug Cohn, Vice President, Artist & Label Relations.

An business veteran, Roffe’s resume contains previous roles at MTV and MTV Tr3s, BMI, NBCUniversal/Telemundo, and HBO’s A Tiny Viewers, in addition to her personal AsUWISH Productions.