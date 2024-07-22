Jerry Kill mourns former Utah State football player

The information of Andre Seldon Jr.’s sudden and tragic dying this weekend reverberated from Michigan to Utah to New Mexico and even to Nashville, the place one among his former coaches simply started working for the Vanderbilt soccer program.

Seldon, who transferred from New Mexico State to Utah State this offseason, died Saturday after an obvious drowning from diving off a cliff right into a Utah reservoir, in accordance with native officers. He was 22.

A defensive again from Belleville, Michigan, Seldon started his faculty profession on the College of Michigan. He then transferred to New Mexico State, the place he performed for coach Jerry Kill the previous two seasons.

Kill stepped down as head coach at New Mexico State in December after main this system to its first 10-win season since 1960. He was subsequently employed by Vanderbilt to be chief marketing consultant to the top coach and senior offensive advisor.

Kill, in an announcement issued by Vanderbilt Sunday, mentioned he thought of Seldon to be like a son to him.

“I’m deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Andre. I’ll at all times love Andre like a son,” Kill’s assertion started. “His smile lit up each room. His management was second to none. Each individual that knew him gravitated in the direction of him and his brilliant and contagious spirit. His teammates and I’ll at all times cherish the reminiscences we made throughout our unforgettable time collectively. My heartfelt condolences exit to each individual that was impressed and cherished by Andre.”

The Cache County Sheriff’s Workplace in Utah initially introduced a search and rescue mission was underway round 2:20 p.m. on Saturday after a “younger grownup male was seen diving from the cliffs into the water and didn’t resurface.” Within the early hours of Sunday morning, in accordance with the Detroit Free Press, the sheriff’s workplace confirmed that the Utah Division of Public Security dive group discovered the person, later recognized as Seldon, beneath the water in Porcupine Reservoir.

“Our investigation leads us to imagine it is a tragic accident as a number of witnesses recount the identical data,” the Cache County Sheriff’s Workplace mentioned in an announcement to CBS.

The Utah State soccer program confirmed Sunday morning on social media that it was mourning the lack of Seldon, who appeared in 28 video games at New Mexico State over two seasons enjoying for Kill. He transferred to Utah State after former New State Mexico defensive coordinator Nate Dreiling was employed to be Utah State’s defensive coordinator. Dreiling was just lately elevated to interim head coach after Utah State abruptly fired former coach Blake Anderson earlier this month.