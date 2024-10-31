Jennifer Aniston Says She’s Voting for ‘Sanity and Human Decency’

Jennifer Aniston had a powerful political message to share after formally endorsing Kamala Harris.

The Emmy-winning actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she “very proudly voted for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.” However she additionally had some phrases for others heading out to vote within the 2024 election.

“Hello associates. Right now not solely did I vote for entry to well being care, for reproductive freedom, for equal rights, for secure colleges, and for a good economic system, but additionally for SANITY and HUMAN DECENCY,” she wrote. “Please keep in mind that whoever you’re and wherever you reside, your voice issues. Your VOTE issues.”

She continued, “I do know we don’t agree on all the pieces, and that’s the fantastic thing about this nation, however GOOD LORD aren’t you bored with this negativity in the direction of one another? The intimidation and fixed threats to those that don’t assume the identical as the opposite? Let’s please finish this period of concern, chaos and the assaults on our democracy — and vote for somebody who will unite us and never proceed to threaten to divide us.”

“We’re so fortunate we get to VOTE and this election is in our arms!” Aniston concluded her put up. “We solely have one week till Election Day so speak to your pals, your loved ones, your neighbors and let’s discover our approach again to one another with respect, frequent trigger, and LOVE.”

Earlier this yr, the Pals alum slammed Donald Trump’s operating mate J.D. Vance for his resurfaced 2021 feedback about ladies who haven’t given beginning.

“I really can’t consider that is coming from a possible VP of The US,” Aniston wrote on her social media on the time. “All I can say is…Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is lucky sufficient to bear youngsters of her personal sooner or later. I hope she is not going to want to show to IVF as a second choice. As a result of you are attempting to take that away from her, too.”