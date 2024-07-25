Jennifer Aniston criticises JD Vance’s ‘childless cat ladies’ comment

Getty Pictures Aniston does not have kids, and has spoken about making an attempt to get pregnant by IVF

Jennifer Aniston has criticised Donald Trump’s vice-presidential candidate, JD Vance, for resurfaced feedback calling Democrats a “bunch of childless cat women with depressing lives”. The Associates actress, 55, posted a 2021 interview with Mr Vance that has been broadly shared since his choice as Mr Trump’s working mate for November’s presidential election. “I actually can’t imagine that that is coming from a possible VP of the USA,” she wrote on Instagram. “All I can say is… Mr Vance, I pray that your daughter is lucky sufficient to bear kids of her personal in the future.”

Mr Vance has a two-year-old daughter, and two sons. “I hope she won’t want to show to IVF as a second choice,” Ms Aniston wrote. “As a result of you are attempting to take that away from her, too.”

‘Nation depressing’

The actress has beforehand spoken brazenly about her struggles whereas making an attempt to have kids by in-vitro fertilisation (IVF). Final month, Mr Vance voted to dam Democrat-proposed laws to ensure entry to IVF nationwide. Within the clip, Mr Vance criticised Vice-President Kamala Harris as a result of she has no organic kids. Ms Harris is stepmother to her husband Doug Emhoff’s two kids. However Mr Vance informed former Fox Information host Tucker Carlson the US was run by “a bunch of childless cat women who’re depressing at their very own lives and the alternatives that they’ve made and they also need to make the remainder of the nation depressing too”. “Take a look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez], the whole way forward for the Democrats is managed by folks with out kids,” he mentioned. “How does it make any sense we have turned our nation over to individuals who don’t actually have a direct stake in it?” Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, posted a response to Mr Vance’s feedback on Instagram on Thursday. “How will you be ‘childless’ when you’ve gotten cutie pie youngsters like cole and I?” the 25-year-old daughter of Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, and his ex-wife, Kerstin Emhoff, wrote. Cole Emhoff is her 29-year-old brother. The BBC has contacted the Trump-Vance marketing campaign workforce for remark.

‘Heartbreaking setback’

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg additionally addressed the feedback earlier this week, talking about adopting twins along with his husband, Chasten. “The actually unhappy factor is he mentioned that after Chasten and I had been by a reasonably heartbreaking setback in our adoption journey,” Mr Buttigieg informed CNN’s The Supply programme. “He couldn’t have recognized that – however possibly that’s why you shouldn’t be speaking about different folks’s kids.” There has additionally been backlash from followers of singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, who has no kids – and three cats. “It is daring, for somebody in search of votes, to hone in on ‘childless cat women’ when the chief of Childless Cat Girls is Taylor Swift,” British author Caitlin Moran posted on X . One other X person shared the Time journal cowl the place Swift posed with certainly one of her cats, writing: “Hell hath no fury like a sure childless cat woman who has but to endorse a presidential candidate.”

‘Zero regrets’