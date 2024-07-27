Jelly Roll Teams Up With Harley Davidson For Exclusive Apparel Collaboration

MILWAUKEE, WI (CelebrityAccess)—Harley Davidson and multi-genre singer-songwriter Jelly Roll announce a novel attire collaboration that merges Harley-Davidson’s fashion with Jelly Roll’s distinctive, rebellious spirit. This unique assortment options co-branded tee shirts, sweatshirts, and hats and can launch on the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Pageant July 25 – 28.

Followers attending the Homecoming Pageant would be the first to expertise and buy unique objects from this extremely anticipated assortment. Following the launch, further kinds will probably be out there on Jelly Roll’s official web site and provided as merchandise on his tour, permitting followers nationwide to get their palms on these limited-edition items.