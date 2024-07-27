Jelly Roll Teams Up With Harley Davidson For Exclusive Apparel Collaboration

Jelly Roll and Harley-Davidson Unite for Unique Attire Collaboration
MILWAUKEE, WI (CelebrityAccess)—Harley Davidson and multi-genre singer-songwriter Jelly Roll announce a novel attire collaboration that merges Harley-Davidson’s fashion with Jelly Roll’s distinctive, rebellious spirit. This unique assortment options co-branded tee shirts, sweatshirts, and hats and can launch on the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Pageant July 25 – 28.
Followers attending the Homecoming Pageant would be the first to expertise and buy unique objects from this extremely anticipated assortment. Following the launch, further kinds will probably be out there on Jelly Roll’s official web site and provided as merchandise on his tour, permitting followers nationwide to get their palms on these limited-edition items.
The gathering embodies the American, free-spirited life-style that Harley-Davidson represents, mixed with Jelly Roll’s uncooked, genuine fashion. Each bit is crafted to ship consolation, fashion and a way of journey.
Jelly Roll will carry out dwell at Harley-Davidson’s Homecoming occasion on Friday evening (July 26), including an electrifying musical backdrop to unveil the brand new attire line. This efficiency is predicted to be one of many occasion’s highlights, drawing followers of the long-lasting motorbike model and the artist.
“We’re excited to see a visible illustration of this partnership come to life on stage in Milwaukee,” mentioned Jochen Zeitz, Chairman and CEO of Harley-Davidson. “The gathering embodies each Jelly Roll and the spirit of Harley-Davidson, and we’re wanting ahead to followers experiencing it.”