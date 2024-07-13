Jelly Roll Performs Tampa Show After Morgan Wallen Cancels Concert

Jelly Roll carried out a shock membership present in Tampa, Fla., on Friday (July 12) after Morgan Wallen postponed his stadium live performance.

The “Want a Favor” singer-rapper, who was scheduled to open for Wallen at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium on Friday evening, introduced the intimate gig after Wallen referred to as off his live performance attributable to an sickness.

“TAMPA! Dallas Bull tonight— doorways open at 7pm. If in case you have a ticket to the present you get in without spending a dime. (That is for ticket holders solely) FIRST COME FIRST SERVE,” Jelly wrote on X (previously Twitter).

Hours earlier than gates have been set to open at his Tampa stadium present, Wallen introduced on social media that we was too sick to carry out.

“I hate to reschedule exhibits however I powered by way of being sick in Tampa final evening, and sadly wakened feeling approach worse immediately,” Wallen wrote on X.

On account of the sickness, the “Final Evening” singer postponed his live performance on the metropolis’s Raymond James Stadium to Oct. 4. He additionally moved his upcoming exhibits at Charlotte, N.C.’s Financial institution of America Stadium to Oct. 18 and 19. Wallen’s subsequent efficiency is scheduled for July 25 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Wallen’s international One Evening at a Time tour has been a live performance juggernaut, typically promoting out a number of stadium exhibits in numerous cities, comparable to his three-night, sold-out stint at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium earlier this yr. Openers on choose dates embody Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Nate Smith, Bryan Martin, Bailey Zimmerman, Ella Langley and others.

The Tennessee native lately had a five-week run atop the Billboard Sizzling 100 chart together with his and Submit Malone’s “I Had Some Assist” collaboration, which dropped mid-Could. The observe was dethroned by Sabrina Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” in late June.

See Wallen and Jelly Roll’s bulletins on X beneath.

