Jelly Roll bringing tour to Charleston in November

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Jelly Roll, the Nashville-based nation singer and rapper, is coming again to Charleston.

The 39-year-old artist, born Jason DeFord, will carry his “Superbly Damaged Tour” to the Charleston Coliseum and Conference Heart on Nov. 1. Company embrace ERNEST, Shaboozey, and Allie Colleen.

Kentuckians featured on Tom Petty tribute album



Basic public tickets go on sale on Monday at 10 a.m. Yow will discover them by clicking right here.

Though he has been releasing music for the reason that 2000s, Jelly Roll first grew to become recognized to a wider viewers along with his 2022 songs, “Want a Favor” and “Son of a Sinner.”

Jelly Roll has additionally turn out to be a essential and awards darling. Again in April, he received three CMT Music Awards, together with Video of the 12 months, Male Video of the 12 months and CMT Efficiency of the 12 months.