Jaylen Brown’s Luxe Seaport Penthouse Is for Sale

Spacious Boston lodging, a shocking roof deck, and stylish industrial design make this dwelling worthy of a championship winner. Recreation on.

Join our weekly dwelling and property e-newsletter, that includes houses on the market, neighborhood happenings, and extra.

49 Melcher St., PH 501

Worth: $4,750,000

Measurement: 2,964 sq. toes

Bedrooms: 3

Loos: 3 (2 full, 1 partial)

Ever marvel what it will be wish to dwell in a spot the place greatness has resided? You possibly can probably discover out with the most recent luxurious itemizing to hit the market. That’s proper, as a result of contemporary off the Celtics’ NBA championship, three-time NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown—who additionally occurs to be the Larry Fowl trophy winner as MVP for the Japanese Convention Finals 2024 and No. 23 Most Influential Bostonian of 2024—is promoting his trendy penthouse at 49 Melcher Avenue, PH 501 in Boston Seaport’s Fort Level neighborhood. We all know what you’re considering: Will any of these historic jerseys or basketballs be left behind? Not an opportunity. Nonetheless, taking a look at this house there’s sufficient facilities right here to offer off some critical championship vibes.

First off, this industrial-style residence—inbuilt 1916 and extensively reworked in 2021—options three huge bedrooms and three bogs (two full, one partial), so there’s sufficient room for you and your visitors to unfold out and dwell like royalty. The first suite, which is match for a king (on or off the courtroom), consists of two beneficiant walk-in closets, a walk-in bathe, and double self-importance. That includes 12+ foot unique wood-beam ceilings, expansive factory-sized home windows, hardwood flooring, uncovered brick partitions, and recessed lighting, the house is a classy instance of luxurious rental dwelling at its best. As well as, the constructing provides a singular nook publicity operating alongside Melcher and Necco Streets so you possibly can count on ample sunshine to encompass you.

The additional-large dwelling space is a loft-like open-floor plan boasting loads of flexibility, whereas the complete kitchen comes geared up with an eat-in island and high-end, chrome steel home equipment in order that cooking a feast for the Celtics’ subsequent profitable season can be a breeze. Cleansing up after these celebrations can be straightforward as effectively because the unit additionally comes full with a washer and dryer.

One other main spotlight of this property is the 400+ sq. foot roof deck, which showcases spectacular views of the town and can make anybody really feel like a winner if you host visitors for sundown completely happy hours. Later, you’ll have your choose of quite a few bars, eating places, and different Seaport waterfront points of interest all inside strolling distance. In actual fact, you want solely go a couple of steps to pattern considered one of Boston’s greatest steakhouses, Mooo Seaport, which is definitely positioned within the constructing. You’ll additionally be capable to plan fast weekend escapes since this property features a parking house and is near public transportation and space highways.

For added info, contact The Sarkis Staff – Douglas Elliman, www.elliman.com.

The Boston Residence crew has curated an inventory of one of the best dwelling design and residential transforming professionals in Boston, together with architects, builders, kitchen and bathtub consultants, lighting designers, and extra. Get the enable you want with FindIt/Boston’s information to dwelling renovation professionals.