Jaylen Brown clarifies alleged Bronny James criticism at Summer League game

Jaylen Brown took to social media to make clear what was seen by some as criticism thrown at Bronny James whereas attending Monday's Summer time League recreation between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers.

"It is a flex to have your son alongside you within the nba it displays greatness and longevity !Bronny has all of the instruments round him to achieve success I stay up for watching his development," Brown wrote in a submit on X, previously often called Twitter.

The submit responded to a video the place Brown gave the impression to be telling WNBA gamers Kysre Gondrezick and Angel Reese, "I do not assume Bronny is a professional."

In the meantime, James' struggles within the Summer time League continued on Monday. The Lakers guard scored simply two factors on 1-of-5 capturing from the sphere, including three rebounds, an help and two turnovers in 25 minutes in an 88-74 loss.

By means of 4 Summer time League video games, together with the 2 California Basic video games, James is averaging 4.3 factors per recreation. He has shot 7-of-31 from the sphere (22.6%) and is 0-of-14 on 3-point makes an attempt.

"I simply really feel like I am in somewhat hunch proper now," James advised reporters following the Lakers' loss to the Houston Rockets on Friday.

The Lakers added James with the fifty fifth decide within the 2024 NBA Draft and gave him a totally assured contract shortly after, permitting him and his father, LeBron James, to probably turn out to be the primary father-son duo to play collectively in NBA historical past.

Los Angeles' resolution to draft the youthful James was met with polarizing evaluations. Some praised it for the individuality of the state of affairs. Others weren't certain James was worthy of a draft decide after he averaged 4.8 factors per recreation as a freshman at USC, taking part in in simply 25 video games after he missed the beginning of the season attributable to cardiac arrest he suffered in August 2023.

FOX Sports activities' Skip Bayless, who defended the Lakers' collection of James, admitted he has grown a bit involved for the youthful James as he is watched him within the Summer time League. He admitted that he is gone from evaluating James from, "How good can he be and the way rapidly?" to "Can he play?"

"It is tearing me aside watching his video games. They're getting tougher and tougher to observe," Bayless mentioned on Tuesday's "Undisputed." "I am pulling for him. I nonetheless consider that he is fabricated from the suitable stuff. I am clinging, perhaps clinging desperately, to the notion that should you put him with higher gamers that he'll look higher.

"However you step again from it and say, ‘Man, what have we seen within the large image?' It is simply 4 Summer time League video games, however it's 4. We simply have not seen an entire lot. Is that truthful?"

As for Brown's potential courtside remark, former Celtics star Paul Pierce mentioned "I am certain he isn't the one one in that constructing who feels the identical manner." Nevertheless, Pierce would not wish to put an excessive amount of inventory in James' struggles within the Summer time League, although he famous that the rookie's "confidence is down."

"Clearly, Bronny James has lots of work to get to the purpose the place he needs to be a contributor on the Lakers," Pierce mentioned on "Undisputed." "However I do not take a look at Summer time League, and I say this yr in and yr out, Summer time League is actually not an indicator of who somebody actually will be. I really feel like, for essentially the most half, Summer time League is for stars or potential stars. As a job participant, you actually cannot present who you might be.

"He is missed some open photographs. He is acquired to proceed to work on it. It is simply onerous to essentially inform."

Get extra from Nationwide Basketball Affiliation Observe your favorites to get details about video games, information and extra

-->