Jayden Daniels continues ‘Superman’ act for red-hot Commanders

LANDOVER, Md. — Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels wore a diamond-studded No. 5 on a sequence round his neck as he addressed the media. For the previous 4 weeks, teammates say he has additionally worn an “S” on his chest as he helped construct a four-game profitable streak.

“He got here in like Superman,” security Jeremy Reaves stated.

And even on a day when that cape was tugged, Daniels nonetheless managed to make performs that brought about teammates to go “Wow” as he helped the Commanders proceed an inconceivable begin. After a 34-13 win over Cleveland on Sunday, Washington improved to 4-1 for the primary time since 2008.

“We is usually a actually scary group,” linebacker Bobby Wagner stated.

The Commanders have already matched their win whole from final season and have received consecutive video games by a mixed 49 factors coming into their Week 6 recreation at Baltimore.

“The vibes in listed here are actually excessive,” receiver Terry McLaurin stated.

It has led to some gamers — who’ve endured one storm after one other throughout their Washington tenure — to nearly pinch themselves to ensure it is actual. Many have been right here in the course of the turbulent interval wherein there have been a number of investigations into proprietor Dan Snyder and the tradition he created. Washington hasn’t had a profitable season since 2016 — just one present participant, punter Tress Approach, was on the roster that season. Followers deserted hope.

It is coming again. In droves.

Reaves, with the group since 2018, stated he instructed teammate Jeremy Chinn, who signed with Washington within the offseason, “I do not even know the right way to course of this. It is by no means been like this right here. I used to be nonetheless in center college [in 2008].”

Or as defensive deal with Jon Allen, in his eighth season right here, stated of the in a single day change within the group, “It is night time and day.”

A superb chunk of that distinction stems from Daniels and what he has executed in his first 5 video games. He grew to become the primary participant in NFL historical past to throw for greater than 1,000 yards and rush for at the very least 250 in his first 5 video games. He additionally set an NFL report for completion share within the first 4 video games of a season (82.1).

And even when he had his least correct day — he accomplished 14 of 25 passes — Daniels nonetheless made massive performs. On at the very least three events, he left a Browns participant pounding the bottom in frustration after permitting him to show the nook for an enormous run or throw.

One time, Daniels eluded a blitz from security Grant Delpit and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah by dashing to the skin — after which connecting with receiver McLaurin for a 66-yard acquire. One other time defensive finish Za’Darius Smith grabbed a chunk of Daniels’ jersey as he ran to the appropriate. It was practically a sack; as a substitute Daniels ran away from Smith for a 2-yard once more on third-and-1.

Daniels in the end ran 11 occasions for 82 yards, together with a 34-yarder. He related with receiver Dyami Brown for a 41-yard landing.

“He is a competitor,” working again Austin Ekeler stated. “He’s going to point out us stuff all yr that we will be like, ‘Wow.'”

Rookie QB Jayden Daniels has breathed new life into the Commanders along with his stellar play by 5 weeks. AP Picture/Stephanie Scarbrough

However one cause Washington is extra excited is as a result of on Sunday, Daniels additionally confirmed that he is nonetheless a rookie. He tossed an interception on the aim line on one drive and was much less correct than in his first 4 video games.

Nevertheless, the protection dominated a struggling Browns offense, recording seven sacks, holding them to 212 yards and one-of-13 on third downs. Prior to now two weeks the protection has allowed simply 27 mixed factors.

It provides as much as a group having enjoyable once more for the primary time in a very long time. Gamers have talked about how a lot enjoyable they’ve going to work and taking part in with each other. After defensive finish Dante Fowler Jr. recorded a sack, middle Tyler Biadasz was on the sideline mimicking his “sweeper” celebration.

“I have not been part of a quote, ‘good tradition,'” stated Washington proper guard Sam Cosmi, who’s in his fourth season with the Commanders. “Slowly however absolutely I see it. It is actually cool to see, to be part of speaking and performing on it. I am enthusiastic about that.”

That power filtered into the stands at a stadium recognized for occasionally having hundreds of opposing followers. Any Browns followers have been drowned out Sunday.

“I am unable to give any regard for the previous,” Quinn stated. “What I can say, I believed there was a home-field benefit created.”

Allen credited Quinn for creating an lively environment. “There is a cause guys at all times comply with him across the league,” he stated.

However, in the long run, Daniels’ efficiency has been nearly as invigorating. Linebacker Frankie Luvu, who recovered a fumble and had 2.5 sacks Sunday, stated Daniels is already on the facility when he and Wagner arrive round “5 or 6 [a.m.].”

“To see that and what he does on Sundays, it isn’t stunning,” Luvu stated.

The second general choose has captivated the followers in Washington — and past.

“I’ve obtained individuals again dwelling [in Florida] who by no means watch the Commanders which can be blowing up my cellphone,” Reaves stated. “I get extra texts about him than about myself. That is loopy. I’ve by no means turned on my TV and seen something Commanders or I am on Twitter and Commanders is trending in a great way.”

However Daniels stays unimpressed. As somebody near him stated just lately: He did not come to Washington to win video games early within the season.

“I am simply excited for these guys to have this sense,” Daniels stated of the gamers who’ve been right here some time. “It is thrilling occasions. However we have now to get again to work. We’re on to the following week now.”