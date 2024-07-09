Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are officially divorced

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are formally divorced.

A Los Angeles County choose’s dissolution of the wedding of the 2 actors, who had already been separated for years, took impact Tuesday.

Bonet and Momoa had been married for greater than seven years and had been a pair for 12 years earlier than they wed.

Bonet, whose authorized title is Lilakoi Moon, filed for divorce in January. The paperwork listed the couple’s separation date as October 7, 2020, greater than three years earlier. They made their separation public in 2022.

The divorce went as shortly as legally doable and got here with out dispute. Neither individual will get monetary assist, they’ve agreed on tips on how to break up their belongings, and they’re going to have joint custody of their 16-year-old daughter and 15-year-old son.

Momoa, 44, is finest recognized for his roles within the “Aquaman” motion pictures and on “Sport of Thrones.” Bonet, 56, was a star of “The Cosby Present,” its spinoff “A Totally different World,” and the movies “Excessive Constancy” and “Enemy of the State.”

It was the primary marriage for Momoa, who has revealed on social media that he’s relationship “Hit Man” and “Father of the Bride” actor Adria Arjona.

It was the second marriage for Bonet, who was beforehand married to rocker Lenny Kravitz and has one other daughter, actor Zoë Kravitz, with him.

This story has been corrected to indicate that the couple’s separation turned public in 2022, not 2002.