Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce Attend Taylor Swift’s London Eras Tour

Jason Kelce and spouse Kylie Kelce introduced their romance — and help for Taylor Swift — to London whereas attending an Eras Tour present.

The twosome have been noticed on Friday, June 21, holding arms as they arrived at Wembley Stadium in response to a fan video.

Jason, 36, wore a navy long-sleeved shirt and denims whereas Kylie, 32, opted for a black shirt and khaki pants. She wore her hair down and added a necklace for an added accent.

As soon as the couple made it to the VIP tent, they began to cross out beaded bracelets to the gang. In response to a social media video on X, Jason leaned out of the tent to greet followers and commerce the jewellery earlier than the beginning of the present.

Kylie additionally acquired in on the enjoyable, tossing bracelets to the followers shut by her and Jason’s seats.

The duo’s look at Swift’s present got here sooner or later after Jason and Kylie have been seen together with his brother, Travis Kelce, strolling round Cannes, France, for the Cannes Lions pageant.

Travis, who has been relationship Swift, 34, since summer time 2023, was noticed carrying one in all his girlfriend’s iconic friendship bracelets on Thursday, June 20. His jewellery prepared “Fearless” as a nod to Swift’s album by the identical identify.

Throughout a celebration that night, Travis was captured having a chat together with his sister-in-law, in response to a video from @discoshook posted by way of Instagram. Through the wild bash, Travis might be seen clapping after which leaning over to Kylie and saying, “I acquired you although, you already know.”

Kylie, for her half, completely informed Us Weekly earlier this month what she loves most about her brother-in-law and her husband, who each gained fame for being NFL athletes. Jason retired from the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this yr, whereas Travis performs for the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs.

“They’re very related of their values,” Kylie informed Us of the Kelce brothers on June 14. “How they’re as folks, they’re type or beneficiant, they’re loving.”

She famous that “personality-wise” the siblings are “completely different,” particularly relating to their humor and elegance.

“Jason is a flip flops-and-the-t-shirt-that-someone-gave-him kinda man, and Travis is the designer, has to type of be fully put collectively,” Kylie defined. “I can deeply respect that as a result of that isn’t me.”

Jason’s informal model was on full show as he and Kylie joined the hundreds of followers in London to observe Swift. The couple, who share three daughters, are the newest in an extended line of celebrities who’ve traveled world wide to observe Swift carry out as a part of her Eras Tour, which kicked off in March 2023.

Travis has attended a number of reveals, together with ones in Australia, Argentina and Singapore. Swift’s well-known associates Blake Energetic and Ryan Reynolds have been seen in Madrid final month with their daughters, cheering on the singer.

Whereas Jason and Kylie are new to the Eras Tour crew, Jason beforehand gushed in regards to the Grammy winner and her character.

“I’ve been lucky to fulfill Taylor now, she’s superior, down-to-earth, real individual,” he informed NFL Community’s Cameron Wolfe on the 2024 Professional Bowl in February.