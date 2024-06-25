JasmyCoin Price Prediction: JASMY Is Biggest Loser With 5% Slump As This New P2E DOGE ICO Nears $5M – Next 100x Crypto?

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The JasmyCoin worth slid 5% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.031 as of 4 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that slumped 18% to $166.9 million.

The challenge not too long ago introduced a brand new marketing campaign on DeGate, a DEX powered by ZK rollups, for JasmyCoin holders.

In accordance with the decentralized change’s put up, the marketing campaign revolves round an airdrop the place those that maintain JASMY of their DeGate stability might earn USDC, with an annual return of as much as 1,100%.

Whereas thrilling information for the challenge and its token holders, JASMY’s worth noticed solely a short surge earlier than correcting 13% on a weekly foundation.

For now, the token’s worth has seemingly discovered a powerful and steady assist at $0.030, though it doesn’t appear to have the power to bounce again up. Even so, a stable market-wide surge might probably flip the scenario round for JASMY.

JasmyCoin Worth Prediction

JasmyCoin has seen a pointy worth drop between June 17 and right now, June 20. Nonetheless, sharp corrections are usually adopted by new surges as the worth bounces again up, particularly throughout the bullish durations.

Whereas JASMY might see a worth improve over the subsequent a number of hours and probably even days, a number of technical indicators recommend that its restoration is prone to be fairly delicate, if it comes in any respect.

For instance, the token’s Bollinger bands have narrowed fairly strongly during the last 12 hours, getting nearer collectively than at every other level over the past a number of days. This can be a bearish sign that doesn’t recommend a powerful upcoming restoration.

The token’s Relative Power Index (RSI) worth dropped to the oversold zone about 24 hours in the past, and since then, it has returned to the impartial zone and even went up near the overbought space, whereas the worth noticed a really delicate restoration, as might be seen on the chart above.

With the RSI so near the overbought zone and the worth barely reacting to this efficiency, it’s cheap to imagine that now speedy surges ought to be anticipated in JASMY’s short-term future.

As talked about, a wider market surge might enable the token to bypass its personal limitations and begin behaving in a extra bullish approach, assuming that such a surge will happen. Nonetheless, the crypto market is seeing very delicate fluctuations which are typical for an early summer time and is prone to stay comparatively dormant over the subsequent few months, which is supported by historic information.

For JASMY, this doubtless implies that the token will stay between a assist at $0.030 and a resistance at $0.033, though this might nonetheless be modified by potential basic elements.

A Promising Different to JasmyCoin

Whereas JasmyCoin appears to have hit a tough patch these days, there are way more promising alternate options for traders searching for good alternatives. One instance is PlayDoge (PLAY), a well-liked new meme coin with a cell P2E recreation that’s raised over $4.8 million in a bit greater than three weeks.

PlayDoge brings the long-lasting Doge meme to life as a Tamagotchi-style digital pet. Older readers will keep in mind that Tamagotchi is a well-liked toy from the ‘90s, which conquered the world in document time.

The PlayDoge recreation permits customers to get their very own 2D digital pet impressed by the Doge meme. They must usually feed it, play with it, and practice it, and in return their pet would allow them to full mini-games and earn PLAY tokens as a reward.

In different phrases, the challenge combines gaming, meme cash, and the Play-To-Earn (P2E) mannequin. All three have seen surges in reputation in recent times, and that’s anticipated to proceed over the subsequent decade.

New Excessive Rating ✅ We have simply blasted by means of $4.5M within the $PLAY #Presale! 🚀 Get your arms on some $PLAY at this worth when you can. 🤩 The following worth improve is coming very quickly!⏳🔥 BUY NOW – Hyperlink in Bio!#PlayDoge #MemeCoin #P2E #BNB #ETH pic.twitter.com/2Xx72kB8kG — PlayDoge (@PlayDogeGame) June 17, 2024

Many consultants are excited concerning the token’s potential, together with YouTube channel Cryptonews, which speculated that this may very well be a 100X challenge.

The PLAY token at present sells for under $0.00511. If you wish to be a part of, purchase earlier than a worth hike in lower than three days.

Purchase PLAY tokens on the official web site right here with ETH, USDT, BNB, or a credit score/debit card.

Associated Articles:

PlayDoge (PLAY) – Latest Launch On BNB Chain 2D Digital Doge Pet

Play To Earn Meme Coin Fusion

Staking & In-Recreation Token Rewards

SolidProof Audited – playdoge.io

